China’s Chang’e 5 ascender vehicle crashed into the surface of the Moon on Monday, but it was totally intentional.

The ascender’s job had already been completed, successfully delivering the lunar surface samples to the orbiter.

China’s ascender is now the latest piece of “Moon junk” which could eventually become a problem.

China’s Chang’e 5 mission has moved incredibly swiftly to obtain samples of lunar material and get them started on their way back to Earth. The mission, which included multiple specialized vehicles for the various stages of the lunar sample return, gathered the samples and already has them ready the return to Earth, but that means that at least one of the pieces of high-tech hardware used during the mission is no longer needed.

The ascent vehicle, which was part of the Chang’e 5 lander, carried the lunar material samples into Moon orbit and docked with the orbiter. Once the handoff was complete, China directed the ascender to essentially do away with itself, breaking free from the orbiter and crashed back down onto the lunar surface.

As SpaceNews reports, the mission control team of China’s space agency fired off the commands to the ascent spacecraft at 5:59 p.m. EST on Monday. The vehicle did what it was told and reportedly crashed into the Moon roughly a half-hour later at 6:30 p.m., bringing its portion of the mission to an abrupt end.

The mission has moved incredibly rapidly over the past week. The landing, sample collection, and transfer of the material to the orbiter were completed in under a week, which is a breakneck pace. Things have gone well for China thus far, and in roughly another week the samples will be carried back to Earth and dropped off.

The decision to crash the ascent vehicle back on the Moon is an interesting one. Because of the multi-vehicle makeup of the Chang’e 5 mission, the options for the ascender were quite limited after it had completed its leg of the sample transfer. Leaving an object in orbit around the Moon is a bad idea because it just creates more “space junk” that could cause problems in the future. But is crashing it on the surface that much better?

Compared with the amount of manmade trash orbiting Earth, there’s very little space junk on or around the Moon. That could change, of course, if more missions are launched that leave things behind, either in orbit around the Moon or on its surface (in pieces or whole). “Moon junk,” as we may grow to call it, could eventually become a major problem as well, and while it might not seem like a huge issue right now, mankind has a habit of spreading its trash far and wide, so it’s something to keep an eye on.