If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 face masks are back in stock and they’re both down to the lowest prices of the month so far.

You’ll also find rare discounts on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell wipes, both of which are impossible to find in most stores right now.

On top of those awesome deals that are available to anyone, there are also some exclusive sales that you need to check out.



Amazon has a special “Just for Prime” page with deep discounts that are for Prime members only.

After selling out last week, Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 face masks are both back in stock right now. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon at the moment and they’re dow to the best prices of the month — especially the Powecom masks, which retail for $45 per 10-pack. NIOSH tested them and found that these masks filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than some 3M N95 masks out there — and 3M N95 masks can cost as much as $15 each! You really should stock up on these masks while they’re on sale with a 15% coupon you can clip.

Other pandemic essentials have been popular as well lately, like Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks for 36¢ a pop and Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the entire internet. Purell wipes that are impossible to find anywhere else are back in stock as well, which is great news.

COVID-19 essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, deals on nonessentials have also been picking up a lot of steam lately.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that beat 3M N95s are finally back in stock after selling out — and they're normally $45 per box Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

One of the most popular sales we’ve covered this week is Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro for just $199, which matches Amazon’s price from Black Friday 2020. You can also get the best-selling $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for $24.98 or incredible $200 Sony noise cancelling headphones for only $88.

Those are excellent sales and they’re available to anyone and everyone, but there are some even better deals that are only available to a select group of people: Amazon Prime members. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Stop what you’re doing and head over to this page right now: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. You can find them all down below.

YI 4pc Security Home Camera

24/7 Full HD Recording – F/2.0 aperture, 112 wide-angle lens, 1080p/15fps to capture moments with clear picture. Features two-way audio to allow you to receive and transmit audio from any location with a WiFi connection. Enhanced Night Vision – 8 individual 940nm infrared LED’s, which automatically turns on infrared (IR) in low light conditions, allowing you to see clearly in the dark. (power source required)

Activity Alerts – Motion Detection features use state-of-the-art technology to detect and send notifications to your phone. Activity Alerts (1-day storage in YI Cloud) available free of charge without a microSD memory card or a YI Cloud subscription

YI 4pc Security Home Camera, 1080p WiFi Smart Wireless Indoor Nanny IP Cam with Night Vision, 2… List Price:$79.99 Price:$71.99 You Save:$8.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amrobt Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Robot Vacuum and Mop Synchronous🥇🥇 Vacuuming and mopping all in one – handle dirt and grime with ease. It can mop your home at the same time, removing paw prints or spilled milk for entirely thoroughly cleaning. Not suggest using mopping function on carpets.

APP Control & Remote Control🥇🥇 Our robot vacuum cleaner App and remote control enable you to customize, schedule, monitor cleaning modes and direction controls. (Requires 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, if the WiFi in your home is a dual-band router, you need to log in to the router manager background settings, turn off the dual-band function, and separate 2.4G and 5G)). Also Compatible with Amazon Alexa (download the instruction on the page for connecting Alexa.

Robot Vacuum Mop, Amrobt Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Wi-Fi Connectivity/Remote Control, 1600Pa… Price:$119.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping

NEVER GOES FLAT: No-shift construction and Germany imported fiber filling offer great support for head and neck so it can keep your head will never sink right down to the mattress, waking up with no more neck pain and headaches.

GET A GOOD NIGHT: SUMITU pillows are made from allergy proof fabric and stuffed with hypoallergenic fiber fill which offers complete barrier protection against dust, pollen, pet dander and other household allergens. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack King Size 20 x 36 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Side… List Price:$39.99 Price:$35.99 You Save:$4.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Molblly 8 inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

{MATERIAL & CONSTRUCTION}: Molblly 8 inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress is designed with three layers all-foam system, improving support and heat dissipation, mattress layers include 2 inches memory foam, 2 inches of comfortable layer, and 4 inches of high density base support foam for ultimate comfort. It includes a soft hypoallergenic cover layer that is washable for your convenience.

{HEALTH & HYPOALLERGENIC MATTRESS}: The foam has been certified by CertiPUR-US and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 without harmful substances like formaldehyde, mercury, and other heavy metals.

{COMFORTABLE & BREATHABLE}: All-foam bed design combined expertise and the best materials with advanced sleep technology. Memory foam conducive to continuous airflow & breathable; skin-friendly fabrics adapt to the environment to keep the mattress surface at the ideal sleeping temperature; Buoyant, no-sink support foams adapt and conform to your body for optimal pressure relief; Specialized foams reduce motion transfer of a partner so your sleep is undisturbed.

Queen Mattress, Molblly 8 inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress with CertiPUR-US Bed Mattress in a Box… List Price:$249.99 Price:$224.99 You Save:$25.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Spytec GL300 Hidden GPS Tracker for Vehicles

Fastest GPS Tracking: Spytec GPS offers the fastest GPS tracking for vehicles, valuables, and loved ones using 4G satellite technology. Receive location alerts from the GPS tracker via our iOS/Android apps.

Intuitive Software & Features: Easily watch your tracker move along a map, customize boundaries, pull historical data, speed, distance, & more. Ideal for use as a kids GPS tracker or car GPS tracker.

Spytec GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicles, Car, Truck, RV, Equipment, Mini Hidden Tracking Device f… List Price:$39.95 Price:$34.95 You Save:$5.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Burxoe Webcam with Microphone

😃【Webcam with built-in Microphone】: The computer webcam with built-in noise reduction microphone which automatically eliminate background noise and clearly capture sound within 10ft distance to make sure everyone hears the real you, enables you to enjoy a clear voice for hassle-free communication, never worry about that the sound cannot be heard when you are using the webcam.With the streaming web camera, you can talk with your friends, relatives and so on whatever you want to talk.

😃【Clear image With Full HD 1080P】: This USB webcam with 1080P Full HD glass lens deliver crisp image and crystal clear video at a fluid 30 frames per/sec, allow you to see detail more sharp and stunning in the game streaming, offering you smoother video streaming on social media. Equipped with automatic light correction technology, the streaming webcam auto adjusts color and brightness for natural lighting so you always look your best on computer web camera even in dim or poorly backlit.

Burxoe Webcam with Microphone, 1080P HD Streaming Web Camera for Computer Desktop Laptop, USB P… List Price:$29.91 Price:$23.98 You Save:$5.93 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3-Pack Idon Sport Band Compatible with Apple Watch

[Compatible Models]: The silicone watch bands are compatible for newest watch series SE/6/5/4/3/2/1. NOTICE: 38mm/40mm S/M, 38mm/40mm M/L sizes are compatible for 38mm/40mm watch, 42mm/44mm S/M, 42mm/44mm M/L sizes are compatible for 42mm/44mm watch; S/M means size Small, M/L means size Large! Please choose the correct watch model and size for yourself.

[Premium Material]: The compatible sport watch bands are made of durable and soft silicone, prevents skin from irritation; flexible, lightweight and very comfortable to wear. Sweat & water resistant.

3-Pack Idon Sport Band Compatible for Apple Watch Bands 38MM 40MM M/L, Soft Silicone Sport Band… List Price:$16.99 Price:$15.29 You Save:$1.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paubea Hair Clippers for Men

✅ CERAMIC-TITANIUM BLADE: self-sharpening ceramic-titanium blade providing high-performance precision, greatly reduces the risk of nicks and cuts, offering you the best gentle smooth hair-cutting

✅ FOR VARIOUS LENGTHS & HAIRSTYLES: supports trimming with guide combs (3mm/6mm/9mm/12mm) or without guide combs within 0.8mm to 2mm, to quickly achieve a wide variety of hairstyles and lengths

Paubea Hair Clippers for Men - Cordless Ceramic Blade Mens Hair Trimmer Beard Trimmer Hair Cutt… List Price:$32.98 Price:$21.44 You Save:$11.54 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COSYBAY Premium Waterproof Mattress Pad

Luxury Mattress Pad – This super soft quilt with 100% polyester ，down alternative fill make the mattress cover lighter and more comfortable like sleep on the clouds.

Super Soft Material – Cotton shell make the mattress pad breathable, the super soft down alternative filling make it be softer.

Multiple Anti-slip Design –The Boxing stitching technology keep the filling in place and avoid any shifting. The high-quality elastic all around secures the pad into position and avoid it from slipping ensuring a comfortable sleep.

COSYBAY Premium Waterproof Mattress Pad- White Fitted Sheet Super Soft -Breathable Mattress Cov… List Price:$44.99 Price:$35.99 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RUNMUS Gaming Headset

True Surround Sound Effect. RUNMUS gaming headphones adopt superior 50mm audio drivers combined with advanced audio techniques. It delivers quality simulated surround sound to enhance the immersive gaming experience.

All-Day Comfort. The soft ear cups with bionic protein cushion coat covers your ears gently. RUNMUS ps4 headset is only 12 OZ. You won’t feel any discomfort from headband and ear cups even after a long gaming sessions.

RUNMUS Gaming Headset for PS4, Xbox One, PC Headset w/Surround Sound, Noise Canceling Over Ear… List Price:$25.95 Price:$17.76 You Save:$8.19 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

