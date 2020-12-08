The Arecibo Observatory suffered another devastating structural failure on December 3rd, and it was caught on video.

The footage shows the receiver of the telescope and its support platform and cables collapsing and falling down onto the dish below.

The telescope will be decommissioned and destroyed as it is considered not repairable.

By now you’ve likely already heard about the collapse of the massive radio telescope in Puerto Rico. The saga of the Arecibo Observatory is a tragic one, starting with a small amount of damage that was scheduled to be repaired before the rest of the telescope began falling apart of its own accord.

The most recent event in this unfortunate timeline came on December 3rd when the massive suspended platform holding the telescope’s receiver collapsed down onto the dish below. It was truly the last straw for the telescope, which has already been marked for destruction after engineers deemed the structure too busted to save.

In a new video published to YouTube by Bloomberg, we can see the massive platform meeting its end. It’s a really incredible piece of footage, and the sound that accompanies it is just wild. As an added bonus, there’s a silent clip of drone footage that was being shot just as the cables gave way, offering a ridiculously up-close-and-personal glimpse at the failure that led to the destruction.

If you haven’t been following along with the news from the telescope in Puerto Rico, it’s been quite a journey. First, a cable snapped and led to some damage on the telescope dish. It wasn’t the end of the world, and engineers were planning on repairing the damage, even going so far as to place orders for support cables that would reinforce the structure while they made their repairs.

Then, a structural failure occurred just as plans were being drawn up for the initial repairs. This was enough for engineers to deem the entire structure unsafe and beyond saving. They decided that it would be best to decommission the telescope and deconstruct it rather than repairing it. Then, as if to get a head start on the decommissioning, the cables holding the receiver failed, truly dooming the telescope and causing an incredible amount of damage, as you can see in the video.

The telescope at the Arecibo Observatory has been a mainstay for astronomers studying the depths of space and even listening for signatures of extraterrestrial life. Seeing it self-destruct in such a way is indeed a tragedy and one that could possibly have been avoided if its handlers had known how much its structural integrity had degraded over the years. In any case, the telescope is now well and truly dead, and the fact that nobody was injured or even killed during its various collapses is a small miracle.