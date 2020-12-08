Apple rolled out iOS 14.3 RC and iPadOS 14.3 RC for iPhone and iPad on Tuesday.

This is the last iOS 14.3 release before it rolls out to the public, and it brings support for Apple Fitness+, AirPods Max, and adds Apple ProRAW photo mode to iPhone 12 Pro.

iOS 14.3 should be available to the general public in the coming days.

Just hours after Apple unveiled its new AirPods Max over-ear headphones, the release candidates of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 have arrived with support for the new hardware. iOS 14.3 has been in beta testing for less than a month, but it’s nearly finished, as this is the last release before it rolls out to the public.

“iOS 14.3 includes support for Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max,” reads the description from Apple. “This release also adds the ability to capture photos in Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro, introduces Privacy Information on the App Store, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.”

Apple's iOS 14.3 RC is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.3 RC.

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Here are the complete release notes from Apple for the iOS 14.3 release candidate:

Apple Fitness+ A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States AirPods Max Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience Photos Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Privacy New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the appâ€™s privacy practices TV app An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports App Clips Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center Health Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions Weather Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico Safari Ecosia search engine option in Safari This release also addresses the following issues: Some MMS messages may not be received

Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app

App folders may fail to open

Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power

Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver