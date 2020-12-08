The full data for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that the FDA will review on Thursday was published online, revealing the drug provides immunity as soon as 14 days after the first shot.

Full protection is achieved after the second dose, which has to be administered 21 days after the first.

Adverse effects are mild to moderate, impact people younger than 55 more than older volunteers, and are transitory.

The full data is available online for anyone to inspect ahead of the Emergency Use Authorization meeting.

Most coronavirus vaccines that have reached the final stage of testing require two shots that are given three to four weeks apart. The immune response is expected to start forming days after the first injection, with the second shot supposed to improve the immune response further.

The Pfizer/BioNTech drug that’s already in use in Great Britain will undergo the formal FDA review on Thursday. Ahead of the meeting, newly published documentation shows that the BioNTech drug can provide immunity about 14 days after the first shot. But the best protection is achieved a week after the second shot, which is administered 21 days after the first jab.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced a few weeks ago that their drug is 95% effective at preventing severe illness in patients who received the two-dose regimen. At the time, the companies only released limited data about the Phase 3 trial, but the FDA gets to see the full data. It’s in the newly published documents that are available online that more efficacy and safety data is disclosed.

Pfizer shows that the protection is available as soon as 14 days after the first shot, noting that the number of infections dropped significantly at that point, compared to the placebo group. However, the immunity after the first dose is at around 52%, according to Dr. William C. Gruber, who told The New York Times that “Two doses of vaccine provide maximum protection.”

Gruber is the senior vice president of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development. Maximum protection in this context means 95% efficacy, according to the previously released conclusions.

The nearly 100-page document, which anybody can inspect on the FDA’s website, also says the vaccine works well regardless of sex, race, weight, or age. That’s a very important detail, considering that certain ethnicities, overweight and obese people, and the elderly are at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

“This is what an A+ report card looks like for a vaccine,” Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki told The Times.

A different document on the FDA’s vaccine review page also addresses side effects that appear after the first and/or second shot.

The conclusions are that the side effects are more frequent after the second dose and can include pain at the site of injection, fatigue, and headaches. Volunteers over the age of 55 experienced less frequent side effects compared to younger people.

The most common solicited adverse reactions were injection site reactions (84.1%), fatigue (62.9%), headache (55.1%), muscle pain (38.3%), chills (31.9%), joint pain (23.6%), fever (14.2%); severe adverse reactions occurred in 0.0% to 4.6% of participants, were more frequent after Dose 2 than after Dose 1 , and were generally less frequent in participants ≥55 years of age (<2.8%) as compared to younger participants (~4.6%). The frequency of serious adverse events

The conclusions seem to indicate that people who get the vaccines might consider getting days off on the day of immunization, particularly after the second dose.

The safety data does highlight four cases of Bell’s palsy in the vaccine group compared to the placebo. The four cases “do not represent a frequency above that expected in the general population. Bell’s palsy is a neurological condition that involves facial paralysis. There were no other severe adverse effects, the document explains.