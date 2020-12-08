With the coronavirus surging, Dr. Fauci is urging people to keep their Christmas celebrations limited to ten people at the most.

Fauci would prefer if people held off on Christmas celebrations altogether, but the busy Thanksgiving holiday showed Americans aren’t willing to miss out on familial gatherings.

To date, the U.S. has reported more than 15 million coronavirus cases and nearly 284,000 deaths.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday last month, both Dr. Fauci and the CDC urged people to stay at home and avoid travel to prevent a new spike in coronavirus infections. Millions of Americans, however, ignored this advice and decided to spend the holiday with family and friends. In fact, the TSA over a 3-day period last month screened more than 2 million travelers, a number they hadn’t seen since the pandemic began back in March.

Since then, Dr. Fauci has seemingly realized that asking Americans to hold off on celebrations and family gatherings is futile. So while Fauci previously implored Americans to hold off on traditional Christmas celebrations, he has since changed his tune ever so slightly.

Rather than asking Americans to stay at home this Christmas season, Fauci’s guidance is now much more flexible. Specifically, Fauci, during a coronavirus briefing yesterday, urged Americans to limit Christmas gatherings to ten people at the most.

“Ten may even be a bit too much,” Fauci said. “It’s not only the number, it’s the people who might be coming in from out of town. You want to make sure you don’t have people who just got off a plane or a train. That’s even more risky than the absolute number.”

That notwithstanding, Fauci was adamant that holiday gatherings are still risky.

“You get indoors and you take your mask off because you’re eating and drinking,” Fauci explained, “and you don’t realize that there may be somebody that you know that you love who is perfectly well with no symptoms and yet they got infected into the community.”

Indeed, indoor gatherings have been found to be disproportionately responsible for coronavirus outbreaks. As Fauci alluded to, this is due to people taking safety precautions less seriously when hanging out inside with family and friends. What’s more, the coronavirus tends to spread more easily in close quarters, especially when ventilation is poor.

As we reported earlier in the week, Fauci believes that the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays will result in yet another surge of coronavirus infections. Consequently, Fauci believes January will be the worst month of the entire pandemic.

“I think January is going to be terrible because you’re going to have the Thanksgiving surge super-imposed upon the Christmas surge,” Fauci said. “So it’s entirely conceivable that January could be the worst.”