An Israeli professor and former head of Israel’s space security says that aliens are real and they already live here on Earth.

Professor Haim Eshed says that aliens and the US government have an agreement not to reveal the existence of alien life… yet.

He also says that aliens live underground on Mars.

The depiction of aliens in science fiction is generally negative. Aliens are always posing a threat to Earth and its inhabitants in movies, TV, and video games. They want to destroy Earth or mine it for its resources and do away with us in the process. The reality, according to the former head of Israel’s security space program, is far different.

Professor Haim Eshed, who held his post from 1981 through 2010, made some truly incredible claims in a recent edition of Yedioth Aharonoth, a popular subscription newspaper in Israel. Eshed, who says that he’s only speaking about what he believes to be true because he’s already accomplished everything he wants to from a professional perspective, says that not only do aliens walk among us but that the US government has an agreement with them.

As JewishPress reports, Eshed spoke at length about what he says is the reality of alien life in our galaxy. He claims that not only does a “Galactic Federation” exist, but that the aliens are essentially waiting for humanity to mature to a point where our civilization can handle the news that aliens are real and that they want to interact with us.

Here’s a chunk of Eshed’s full writings, to give you an idea of exactly what we’re talking about here:

The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding. They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are. There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts. If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.

Okay, there’s a lot to unpack here, but I’ll let you decide whether Eshed’s claims are worth putting any stock in. It’s difficult because, on the one hand, he has a long history as a scientist and his words should carry some weight. However, he’s also essentially saying “Yeah, aliens exist, but they’re not ready to meet us and I don’t know when that will change,” so there’s really no way to either verify or debunk the claims, which is very unscientific.

In any case, his assertion that aliens are avoiding Earth because they don’t think we’re ready for it is probably true. If aliens suddenly revealed themselves to humanity, especially in 2020, I’m not sure if our species could handle it.