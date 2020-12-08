Apple unveiled the AirPods Max wireless headphones on Tuesday, a highly anticipated new addition to the AirPods family.

AirPods Max is available for preorder for $549 and will ship to buyers on December 15th, right in time for Christmas.

The wireless headphones pack much of the technology available in other AirPods versions, with a few extra tricks made possible by the over-ear form factor.

When Apple “killed” the headphone jack with the iPhone 7, it also unveiled what was to become one of the best and most sought-after Apple products, the AirPods. Since then, Apple released second-generation AirPods with a case that recharges wirelessly, as well as an AirPods Pro model that supports noise cancellation and other new features. But Apple never made over-ear wireless AirPods, which is the kind of product some would prefer over earphones. Instead, all of Apple’s over-ear headphones wear Beats branding… until now.

Rumors have been swirling for most of 2020 that Apple planned to launch “AirPods Studio,” the first wireless over-ear headphones in the AirPods family. Now, Apple has finally confirmed them — but they’re called AirPods Max instead of AirPods Studio, and they’ll be available to buyers for $549 starting December 15th.

The over-ear AirPods Max feature “high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio,” according to Apple. The headphones pack H1 chips in each cup, 40mm Apple-designed dynamic drivers, and software that powers computational audio for “a breakthrough listening experience.”

“Utilizing each of the chips’ 10 audio cores — capable of 9 billion operations per second — computational audio powers a breakthrough listening experience that includes Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio,” Apple stated in a press release.

The AirPods Max will be available in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, with preorders available online beginning right now.

The AirPods Max features ear cushions covered in a breathable knit mesh canopy, with a stainless steel headband that connects them. Telescoping arms allow users to customize the size and fit, and the headphones feature an Apple Watch-like Digital Crown to control music playback, phone call control, and Siri management. A noise cancellation button allows users to switch between active noise cancelling and transparency mode depending on their surroundings.

The AirPods Max will automatically detect when they’re placed on a user’s head using optical and position sensors. When the user lifts one of the cups or removes it, playback will stop automatically. The new Apple headphones deliver 20 hours of battery life and come with a slim Smart Case that will put them in “an ultralow-power state” to conserve battery life when not in use.