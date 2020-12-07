Congress could propose a new $908 billion stimulus package as early as Monday of this week.

A bipartisan group of senators crafted the bill, and on Sunday, Democrats and Republicans appeared on TV to express optimism that the bill could pass before the end of the week.

The bill includes $300 a week in unemployment benefits, $160 billion for state and local governments, and $288 billion for the PPP, but no new stimulus checks.

For months, Americans have been waiting on pins and needles to see if Congress would propose a new coronavirus stimulus package before every benefit of the CARES Act finally expires. That wait might come to an end this week, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle seem to be increasingly optimistic that new legislation will be proposed ahead of the holidays and possibly alongside a major spending bill that will be necessary to avoid a government shutdown on December 11th. The question is whether or not the Senate Majority Leader will allow it to happen.

Last week, a bipartisan group of senators announced a framework for a new $908 billion stimulus package that would serve as a compromise between the multi-trillion HEROES Act that House Democrats had been fighting for months to pass and the “skinnier” $500 billion package that Mitch McConnell had been countering with.

“I think we have got the top line numbers done,” Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Warner is one of the senators working to craft the proposal. “We are working right now on language so that we can have — as early as tomorrow — a piece of legislation.”

Warner added that the new package “will give targeted relief for the unemployed; for people in food insecurity; rental assistance; small businesses that have run out of their (Paycheck Protection Program) funds and additional funds to those minority businesses that have been extraordinarily hit hard.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve supposedly been days or even hours away from the federal government finally providing vital aid to Americans that are suffering due to the pandemic, but Warner said that he has “pretty high assurance” that they have enough votes to pass this bill. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) chimed in on Sunday as well, telling Fox News that the final language of the bill will “probably come out early this week — earlier this week.”

The initial framework for the $908 stimulus package included $160 billion for state and local governments, $180 billion in additional unemployment insurance, $288 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to support small businesses, and $16 billion for COVID vaccine development and distribution. The two sticking points are said to be funds for state and local governments and liability protections for businesses from COVID-related lawsuits.

Confoundingly, the bill does not feature a second round of $1,200 direct payments to stimulate the economy ahead of the holiday season and with the coronavirus infection rate being as high as it’s ever been. Nevertheless, there’s a real chance that we could see the final bill as early as today. Whether it can pass is still a mystery.