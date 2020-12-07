If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Face masks like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are crucial right now as coronavirus cases are soaring all across America.

You also need to be sure to carry Purell hand sanitizer with you anytime you leave your house.

Additionally, a new coronavirus-killing spray called Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray has become a must-have because it can be used to sanitize face masks and more.

We’re now mere months away from seeing coronavirus vaccines distributed far and wide across the United States. That’s fantastic news, but it’s also crucial that we don’t get ahead of ourselves. It likely won’t be until sometime late next year that enough people are vaccinated to have a big enough impact. And with coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-19 deaths all skyrocketing as we head into the winter months, we all need to shake off any pandemic fatigue and remain vigilant.

We all know we need to carry Purell hand sanitizer with us at all times and use it whenever we touch a surface or object in public. We also know we need face masks, and those cheap and flimsy blue 3-play masks aren’t going to cut it anymore. Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are both authorized by the FDA and certified by NIOSH, with efficacy up to 99.4% in NIOSH’s tests. Another popular option is new AccuMed cup style KN95 masks, which independent lab tests found to have up to 99.8% efficacy.

But there’s also one more thing you should stock up on right now.

Face masks protect your respiratory system and Purell helps prevent fomite transfer, which is when you inadvertantly pick up virus off of a surface and end up transferring it to your nose, mouth, or eyes. But what about cleaning various surfaces? And what about cleaning your face masks and ensuring that you kill off any SARS-CoV-2 virus that gets on them?

A new spray called Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray has been registered with the FDA and proven to kill the novel coronavirus as well as other contagions and germs. It works fast and is safe to use on everything from face masks and surfaces to your own skin. Rather than using alcohol or toxins, Clyraguard spray has copper and iodine as its main virus-killing ingredients.

Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray - Alcohol-free, and non-toxic, mineral-based Copper-Iodine… Price:$25.00 ($6.25 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s a note from the manufacturer:

Clyraguard is a hospital-grade, FDA-registered disinfectant for personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes face masks. It has been tested and proven effective to completely inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in a peer-reviewed study at a Government National Lab (UTMB-Galveston). As part of the FDA regulatory processes, the formulation has been rigorously tested and proven to provide extremely high 99.999% antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Reusing your face masks is a necessary evil right now, but the last thing you want to do is handle a face mask that’s been worn already within the past few days. Now, instead of having to wait 3-4 days between use, you can just sanitize your mask with Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray and reuse it after just a few minutes. Remember though, you should only reuse N95 and KN95 face masks a few times before discarding them.

