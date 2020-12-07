The World Health Organization is considering coronavirus vaccine trials that involve infecting volunteers with the SARS-CoV-2 virus after they’ve been immunized.

Drug trials where volunteers are intentionally infected are called challenge trials.

The WHO will be meeting with scientific experts and various observers to discuss human challenge trials.

The UK government has already announced plans to run a human challenge trial for future vaccines.

The race to find suitable coronavirus vaccine candidates that can prevent severe COVID-19 has yielded great results so far. Two Phase 3 trials were completed with incredible results in the West, with a third offering great promise. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna drugs are expected to receive emergency approvals in the US in the coming weeks, with vaccination campaigns expected to start before the end of December. The Oxford drug is the third that should be ready to go soon, but it might need additional testing before it’s approved. On top of all that, several more vaccines are currently in Phase 3 trials in the US, Europe, and other countries.

Despite all that, there might not be enough coronavirus vaccine supply to meet demand next year, and more drugs will be needed from other drugmakers. One way to speed up research involves exposing volunteers to the virus intentionally in what’s called a challenge trial. The World Health Organization (WHO) is holding an advisory meeting on Monday to discuss the feasibility of such studies.

The way a coronavirus vaccine Phase 3 trial works is identical to all other vaccines seeking US approval. At least 30,000 volunteers need to be included across a diverse population. Half of them get the drug and half get a placebo, and then they go about their regular lives. Researchers then need to have at least two months of safety data before applying for emergency authorizations. As for safety, each vaccine protocol has a minimum number of events that need to happen before the interim conclusions are drawn. That’s to say that a certain number of infections need to occur so that independent committees can determine the drug’s efficacy.

The COVID-19 vaccines that finished Phase 3 trials so far are the speediest in history. Various technological advances allowed researchers to obtain the virus’s genome faster than ever and start clinical trials in record time. The companies have also started preparing the logistics for manufacturing and transporting vaccines. Millions of doses were prepared well before Phase 3 trials were done in the hope that the drugs would show effectiveness. But Phase 3 is still a lengthy process, as the researchers do not have any control over COVID-19 exposure. Volunteers who get the real drug or placebo would continue respecting health measures, which means they’re less likely to have exposure to the virus. There was not enough COVID-19 in some communities in the summer months, so volunteers would not have risked much exposure at all.

Challenge trials would be a lot different, with the UK government already planning for such trials for the near future. They have the advantage that the volunteers would be infected with COVID-19 intentionally to see if a drug works. Conclusions would then be available a lot earlier than they are with a traditional Phase 3 trial.

Aside from the ethical considerations of infecting healthy volunteers with a virus that has no other known cure, there are some drawbacks that need to be analyzed. Challenge trials can’t be as big in scope as regular Phase 3 trials. Volunteers will likely need to quarantine before the vaccine shots, during the immunization procedure, and after getting infected with COVID-19. That way, there’s no risk of spreading the illness at any point during the process.

A WHO advisory group meeting on Monday focused on reviewing existing plans for “human challenge trials” and all associated concerns. The Guardian reports that the meeting will not include groups representing members of the public or groups of potential participants. Non-profit 1 Day Sooner is one such group that has shown a lot of interest in challenge trials, with thousands of potential volunteers signing up for the project.

The WHO told The Guardian that the meeting will be a focused technical consultation with scientific experts, and that these meetings are not open to the public. The WHO already approved challenge trials in principle back in May, issuing recommendations for such studies. However, none of the companies involved in advanced human trials or governments went forward with challenge trials at the time. The UK has recently decided to try one, with ethical approval pending. A similar study is planned in the Netherlands.

More than a dozen scientific experts are expected to participate. Observers from the Wellcome Trust, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the US National Institutes of Health, and the FDA will also be involved in the meeting.