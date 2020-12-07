Through Sunday night, the latest coronavirus update for the US was extraordinarily sobering — more than 14.7 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the US, along with about 283,000 deaths from COVID-19.



In fact, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said in a new interview that the pandemic has gotten so bad that it qualifies as the worst crisis the US has ever faced, from a public health standpoint or otherwise.

Officials are expecting the number of coronavirus cases to continue surging through December and into January.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, wore a mask that covered half her face during an appearance Sunday on NBC’s Meet The Press — an interview during which she was clearly being filmed indoors, with the mask seeming to ever so slightly muffle some of the important points she tried to make with host Chuck Todd. The face mask was more than a symbolic gesture, though. It was an acknowledgment of new guidance from the CDC, which now encourages Americans to wear face masks anytime they’re in an indoor space that’s not their own home. “I think it’s really important that every single person understand that the way this virus is spread is if you’re with anyone indoors without a mask, that’s a viral-spreading opportunity,” Dr. Birx said, during a wider coronavirus update she shared on the Sunday morning news show. “There isn’t a state without increasing cases right now, except Hawaii. So, this is where we find ourselves.”

But she didn’t stop there. She went on to stress what may be one of the darkest points that any US public health official has shared so far during the pandemic. Only a few days after CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield on Wednesday said that we’re now entering “the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” Dr. Birx clarified — it’s actually worse than that.

“This is not just the worst public health event,” Birx said. “This is the worst event that this country will face, not just from a public health side.”

It’s certainly a remarkable assertion, for an administration official to declare the COVID-19 pandemic to be the most catastrophic event in US history — which includes everything from a Great Depression to the Civil War, as well as participation in two world wars. But there’s no mistaking the obvious truth behind Dr. Birx’s words, coming as they do at a time when coronavirus is stretching the US health care infrastructure in ways that earlier this year were the subject of health experts’ worst fears. Birx’s interview also came the same day that President Trump tweeted a confirmation that his own attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, as of the time of this writing on Sunday night more than 14.7 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the US (along with about 283,000 deaths from COVID-19).

During a separate interview Sunday on CBS’ Face The Nation, Nebraska Medicine Health System CEO James Linder said that many hospitals around the US are at the “breaking point” (and “some may have broken”). Accordingly, Dr. Birx reiterated a call for Americans to wear face masks and to avoid holiday gatherings. “If you do not want to lose your grandparents, your aunts, let’s be clear,” Dr. Birx said. “If you’re over 70, 20% of those over 70 who contract COVID are hospitalized, and still, 10% of them are lost.

“So if you have anyone in your family with co-morbidities or over 70, you cannot do those things. You cannot gather with your mask off, you cannot hug and kiss people outside.”

