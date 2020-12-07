Many coronavirus survivors are finding that some of their symptoms simply do not go away with time.

One new syndrome that COVID-19 long haulers may experience is POTS.

POTS stands for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and can cause a range of symptoms, including chronic fatigue. In some instances, the fatigue is so severe that even standing for a short period can cause dizziness and shortness of breath.

One of the more frightening aspects of the coronavirus is that some symptoms can sometimes linger for weeks, and even months, after an initial diagnosis. Some of the symptoms most likely to remain include headache, cough, fatigue, and a range of cognitive issues such as memory loss and an inability to concentrate for prolonged periods of time.

Recently, doctors have started to identify POTS as a syndrome capable of affecting people long after they seemingly recover from their initial coronavirus infection. POTS stands for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and can manifest with a variety of symptoms, including severe chronic fatigue, nausea, and abdominal pain.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that beat 3M N95s are finally back in stock after selling out — and they're normally $45 per box Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

With respect to fatigue, a coronavirus patient with POTS wrote the following for The New York Times:

POTS precludes standing for more than a few minutes at a time, because autonomic damage prevents blood vessels in the lower extremities from properly returning blood to the heart and brain against gravity. Heart rate can double or triple on standing, and lack of oxygen to the brain and upper body lead to many of the symptoms seen in POTS patients: dizziness, headaches, shortness of breath, chest pain, “brain fog.” If a POTS patient does stay vertical for a prolonged period, he or she can be left with massive fatigue, light and sound sensitivity, tingling extremities, temperature intolerance and gastrointestinal problems (again, all the bodily functions of the autonomic nervous system gone awry).

The condition isn’t life-threatening but, as evidenced above, can have a pronounced impact on a person’s ability to live a normal life.

One of the reasons why we haven’t seen POTS mentioned all that frequently with respect to COVID-19 is that symptoms need to persist for at least six months before a diagnosis is warranted. And seeing as how the coronavirus really started spreading rapidly back in April and May, it makes sense why it just recently started to garner more attention. It’s also possible that many symptoms previously associated with long-COVID — such as brain fog and other cognitive issues — may stem from POTS.

To this point, you might recall a research study involving 84,000 coronavirus survivors which found that many coronavirus survivors can experience a cognitive decline equivalent to the brain aging 10 years. Other coronavirus survivors have reported a number of other cognitive deficits such as memory loss and even slight personality changes. On a related note, a Northwestern study found that 31% of coronavirus patients who required hospitalization experienced encephalopathy, an umbrella term that encompasses memory loss, concentration issues, and more.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some nonpharmacologic strategies to help treat POTS include the following:

Improvement in sleep hygiene, aerobic exercise and strength training, and cognitive behavioral therapy for pain and symptom management can be effective recovery tools. To improve the effective circulatory volume and enhance venous return, patients are advised to avoid sudden changes in posture, prolonged recumbency, high temperatures, large meals, and vasodilating or sympathomimetic drugs. Increased intake of fluids (preferably caffeine-free) and salt is usually helpful. Numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of including exercise and activity in the treatment plan. Exercise increases the effective circulatory volume and improves stroke volume and conditioning. Although there are currently no widely accepted specific exercise recommendations for patients with POTS, Dr. Driscoll says that patients should start with a duration and intensity that they can manage comfortably. They should gradually work toward performing at least one hour of age-appropriate aerobic exercise daily and strength training three times a week.

As health experts are still trying to broaden their understanding of the coronavirus, the unfortunate reality is that it may be years before we fully grasp the long-term impact COVID-19 has on some survivors.