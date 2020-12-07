Coronavirus survivor and actress Rita Wilson said on TV that she still has circulating antibodies nine months after the infection.

Wilson said she is part of a UCLA study, with researchers measuring COVID-19 antibodies every few months.

Wilson’s anecdotal evidence follows a recent report that said COVID-19 survivors showed a potent immune response eight months later.

November has been a month of great contrast when it comes to novel coronavirus updates. On the one hand, the US registered its worst month ever, breaking record after record for daily infections and hospitalizations. The death toll has continued to climb steadily, reaching a record high in early December. On the other hand, November brought the world amazing news about coronavirus vaccines. All three frontrunners are effective at preventing severe COVID-19. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna drugs are around 95% effective, with the AstraZeneca/Oxford drug ranging from 62% to 90%. Also in November, a report came out that made vaccines look even better. The immune system’s response to the infection lasts at least eight months, according to a study that analyzed three types of white blood cells in addition to neutralizing antibodies. The longer COVID-19 immunity lasts, the less frequent the vaccines will have to be.

It turns out that COVID-19 studies aren’t the only sources of good news about immunity, as one particularly noteworthy survivor confirmed a few days ago on television that she still has antibodies nine months after the original infection.

Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks were among the first celebrities to confirm they were infected with SARS-CoV-2. They were diagnosed in March while in Australia for work. The two were in isolation in a hospital on the Gold Coast for 14 days before returning home. Nine months later, Wilson says she still has antibodies to the virus, and she was able to confirm the news because she’s part of a UCLA program that’s studying COVID-19 immunity.

The actress said she was “very tired, extremely achy, felt uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched” at the time she had COVID-19. She also experienced fevers that reached 102 degrees by day nine, plus she had chills and lost her sense of smell and taste, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Willson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a rare in-person socially distant interview. She and Kimmel bumped their elbows, with the host joking that he wasn’t too worried about being in close contact with her. “I feel like you’re the only person I don’t have to worry about because you must be brimming with antibodies right now,” Kimmel said.

Wilson quickly confirmed that she still has antibodies and then explained that she is tested every couple of months as part of a UCLA study.

“They test us, and so far, we still have them,” she said. “They diminish as you get farther away from your infection, but they’re still there helping us out.” The implication seems to be that either Wilson and Hanks have antibodies or that Wilson and other volunteers in the group still show antibody activity.

It’s unclear what study Wilson is a part of, but it’s certainly the kind of study that could provide more answers about coronavirus immunity. Wilson was likely chosen for the research because of her early confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. To study immunity, researchers will need access to COVID-19 survivors who were infected as early as possible.

A few days ago, I explained that China might have already studied immunity in coronavirus patients infected in Wuhan in mid-December last year or even earlier than that. Or that it could perform such research if it wanted to, as China is in a position where it could know more about COVID-19 immunity than the rest of the world. As time passes, researchers in other countries will be able to study the evolution of coronavirus immunity almost a year after the original infection. The hope is that coronavirus immunity lasts at least one year. If that were the case, then people who get vaccines might get at least a year of protection before requiring another shot. There’s a theoretical chance that immunity can last several years, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s going to be the case.

