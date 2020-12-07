If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon was offering some truly terrific deals on TVs and home theater projectors during Black Friday and Cyber Week this year, but nearly all of those deals are now done.

Surprisingly, one of the hottest sales of the season is actually still going right now.

Hurry and you can pick up one of two best-selling Epson home theater projectors at a discount — incredibly, prices start at just $499.99.

We couldn’t believe how many great deals there were on TVs this year at Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Week. A handful of those deals are actually still available right now in Amazon’s holiday deals hub, which is great news now that Christmas is right around the corner. Most of the best sales are now over, however, and there’s no telling when we might find TVs on sale with discounts that deep again.

But TVs weren’t the only things on sale with deep discounts over the past few weeks, and two of the hottest home theater projector deals of the year are still available today at Amazon.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that beat 3M N95s are finally back in stock after selling out — and they're normally $45 per box Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anyone shopping for a tiny model to go in your kitchen or a guest bedroom knows that a TV is obviously the way to go. But if you’re looking to upgrade a TV in your living room, basement, or home theater, you should think about going with a projector instead. Why get locked into a certain size when home theater projectors are so versatile? They offer way more value than you’ll get out of a TV, and there are two home theater projector deals on Amazon right now that you should definitely check out.

Prices start at just $499.99 for the Epson Home Cinema 880 home theater projector with a 16,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,300 lumens, and support for picture sizes up to 200 inches. That’s right… 200 inches! Can you imagine how much you’d have to pay for a 200-inch TV?! If you’re looking for an upgrade, you’ll also find that the Epson Home Cinema 1080 is still on sale as well. For $699.99, offering a 16,000:1 contrast ratio and 3,400 lumens of brightness.

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector – $499.99

Stunning picture quality — provides stunning, detailed 1080p images and fast data processing that’s optimized for fast-action sports, gaming and more

Ultra bright images — 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness deliver outstanding-quality images in a variety of lighting conditions (2)

Best-in-Class Color Brightness (1) — advanced 3LCD technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting “rainbowing” or “color brightness” issues seen with other projection technologies

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, Streaming Projector, Home Theater Projector,… List Price:$599.99 Price:$499.99 You Save:$100.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector – $699.99

Versatile connectivity — features two HDMI ports, so you can connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device

Easy setup — built-in speaker and easy setup for HD entertainment right out of the box

Built-in picture skew sensor — automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the keystone for a square image

Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, Streaming Projector, Home Theater Projector… List Price:$749.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$50.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.