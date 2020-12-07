Multiple bread products sold as “Gluten-Free” are now being recalled due to the unexpected presence of gluten.

The products, which were distributed across multiple US states, are sold under the brand name Canyon Bakehouse and were produced by Flowers Foods, Inc.

If you have any of the affected products you are advised to discard them immediately or return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Gluten-free products have really started to boom in popularity in recent years, with individuals realizing that they may be sensitive to gluten or wheat, or opting to avoid it for other reasons. Many people search for the coveted “Gluten-Free” label on the products they choose to purchase, and trusting those labels is something that a lot of shoppers do.

Unfortunately, a couple of supposedly gluten-free bread products are now being recalled because it turns out they do have gluten in them after all. White bread and “everything” bagels from Flower Foods, Inc. were sold across several US states, but the company is now asking that those who purchased products included in specific lot numbers throw the bread out immediately.

The company, which sells under the brand name Canyon Bakehouse, says that one lot each of its Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels contain gluten. The company’s official recall bulletin doesn’t explain exactly how this happened, but the packaging of each product prominently states they are both “Gluten-Free,” posing a potentially serious risk for those with gluten or wheat sensitivity.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is recalling certain Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels due to the potential presence of gluten. Consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions. The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The recall was initiated after finished product testing revealed the possible presence of gluten.

The company is asking that anyone who purchased either of these products check the UPC and Lot Number to see if they have any of the recalled products. If so, “consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the company says.

The lot numbers, which can be found on the official recall page, are printed on the tiny plastic closure that is wrapped around the end of the bag. If you do indeed have any of the recalled bread or bagels, it’s best to follow the company’s guidance and toss it or return it, even if you don’t have a known gluten allergy or wheat sensitivity.