Looking for the best Christmas gifts you can still get delivered before it’s too late? You’ve come to the right place.

There’s still time to shop at Amazon before Christmas Day, which is just over two weeks from now.

From a new Apple Watch or the incredible Oculus Quest 2 to an incredible kitchen gadget the likes of which you’ve never seen before, we’ll share 10 fantastic Christmas gifts you can order right now from Amazon.

Black Friday and Cyber Week might be behind us, but plenty of people out there still have Christmas shopping to do. Heck, Chanukah is just five days away and there are probably still people who haven’t yet finished getting gifts for everyone on their lists. The good news is there are still plenty of great gifts available right now at Amazon, many of which are still on sale with solid discounts.

If you still haven’t wrapped up your holiday shopping, we’re going to give you 10 terrific Christmas gift ideas in this roundup that span all price ranges and product categories. And if you’ve already wrapped up all your Christmas shopping and you don’t need to worry about it anymore, you’ll still find something great on the list for yourself!

Apple Watch

You obviously can’t go wrong with a new Apple Watch for the Apple fan in your life, and Amazon has all the newest models in stock. What’s more, many options are available with discounts up to $50! The new Apple Watch SE starts at $289 right now at Amazon, while the more powerful Apple Watch Series 6 is available from $349.99.

CHEF iQ Smart Cooker

Think of the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker as the Instant Pot of the future. It’s just like an Instant Pot in that it’s an electric multimode pressure cooker, but it also has brilliant new features that you’ll never find on any Instant Pot model. For example, a guided cooking mode walks you through recipes step by step on your smartphone, and a built-in scale in the Smart Cooker ensures that you add the exact correct amount of each ingredient. How cool is that?!

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$80.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 takes everything you love about virtual reality and makes it even better. From the design of the headset and controllers themselves to the picture quality, power, performance, and more, there is no VR headset that offers a better or more immersive experience. The new display is particularly breathtaking with 50% more pixels than the previous-generation model.

Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 64 GB Price:$299.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3 Pack

If you get someone a Christmas gift that makes their lives better and helps keep them safe, you’ve really hit the jackpot. And that’s exactly what you’ll do when you give someone an Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3 Pack. Arlo makes the best wire-free home security cameras in the world, and the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is one of the company’s most popular new models. This bundle is also discounted right now at Amazon, so it’s a great time to pick one up for yourself too!

Arlo VMC2330 Essential Spotlight Camera| 3 Pack | Wire-Free, 1080p Video | Color Night Vision,… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.55 You Save:$71.44 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

myQ Smart Garage Door Controller

In a matter of 15 or 20 minutes, just about anyone can install the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener and add smartphone control to their garage doors. That’s right, no more fussing with keypads that never seem to work on the first try, and no more wondering if you left home and forgot to close your garage. You can also use integration with Amazon Alexa to control your garage doors with voice commands, and this model supports Amazon Key as well. You’ll never have to worry about people stealing packages off your porch again.

myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ-G0401 - Wireless Smart Garage Hub and Controller,… List Price:$39.98 Price:$24.98 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi Blender System

It’s a blender. It’s a food processor. It’s got 1,500 watts of power. It’s dishwasher safe. It’s the Ninja Foodi Blender, and it ships free in two days with Amazon Prime — plus it’s discounted right now. What else can you ask for?

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Cook Hot Soups, Sauces and Dips Blender with 1400 Peak Watts to Crush Fr… List Price:$169.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$40.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop is one of the best-selling hybrid laptops on Amazon for several very good reasons. This affordable machine packs a ton of punch into a sleek and compact case, and it costs a fraction of the price of comparable Windows and Mac laptops.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… Price:$269.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Meater wireless meat thermometer

There is obviously plenty of technique involved with cooking the perfect steak — or any type of meat, for that matter. But the most important thing is ensuring that you pull your steak off the heat at the exact right moment so that it’s cooked to the perfect temperature. A professional chef can tell just by touching a cut of meat, but the rest of us need help. There’s no better help out there than the Meater wireless meat thermometer.

Stick it in your steak, chicken, fish, or anything else and leave it there while it’s cooking. The Meater will remain connected to an app on your smartphone and notify you at the exact right time when your meat is ready to go. The only thing better than a Meater is a Meater+, which was much longer range for an extra $30.

Apple AirPods

Apple’s various AirPods models need no introduction. All you need to know is that they’re discounted right now at Amazon. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for any Apple fan, this is it.

TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds

AirPods are among the most popular wire-free earphones out there, but they’re certainly not the only good option. In fact, one need only glance at the Amazon page for TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds for a moment and you’ll see just how good they are. How can more than 89,000 5-star ratings on Amazon be wrong?

These excellent true wireless earbuds retail for just $40, so they’re a great AirPods alternative for anyone who doesn’t want to spend over $100. What’s more, Amazon has an on-site coupon that slashes that price even lower.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

