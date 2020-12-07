If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running three different Ring doorbell deals this week that are so good, we can hardly believe it.

The star of the show is the $340 Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle on sale for just $169.99, an all-time low price.

You can also save big on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, each with the option to add an Echo Show 5 for just $10 more!

Looking for last-minute Christmas gifts or Chanukah gifts for a few lingering people on your list. Today, we’re going to share three different deals at Amazon that will each let you kill two birds with one stone. Or if you’re done with your holiday shopping and you’re just looking for deep discounts to take advantage of for yourself, it doesn’t get any better than Amazon’s Ring doorbell deals that are running right now.

First and foremost, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle might just be the single best deal on Amazon’s entire site right now. The Pro model normally sells for $250, so getting one for $169.99 is already a sweet deal. But Amazon is throwing in a $90 Echo Show 5 for free — that’s a $340 total value for just $169.99!

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that beat 3M N95s are finally back in stock after selling out — and they're normally $45 per box Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The same $169.99 will also get you a new Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus bundled with an Echo Show 5, which is a $320 value. Or you can save $20 and get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $149.99 if you don’t care about Ring’s pre-roll feature that includes 4 extra seconds of black and white video with each motion-detection recording. Also of note, you can ditch the Echo Show 5 from each of those bundles and the prices drop by $10. We have no idea why anyone would pass up a $10 Echo Show 5, but the option is there if you want it.

There’s no telling when these deals will disappear, so get in on the action while you still can.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle – $169.99

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 You Save:$169.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus and Echo Show 5 bundle – $169.99

This bundle contains Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, get 4 extra seconds of black and white video to show you what happened before motion was triggered with Pre-Roll.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$319.98 Price:$169.99 You Save:$149.99 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle – $149.99

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.