A medication mix-up in Spain led to children growing excessive amounts of body hair.

The children were accidentally given hair restoration medication rather than medicine to help their upset stomachs.

The issue stems from a mislabeling issue at the laboratory where the drugs were produced.

We trust doctors and other health care professionals to know what they’re doing when it comes to administering medicines. That goes double when it comes to medicine for children and babies. Unfortunately, a very bizarre medication mix-up in Spain has led to over a dozen children developing thick body hair.

The problem stemmed from the accidental administration of minoxidil, which is used for hair restoration. The medical staff meant to administer omeprazole, which is a popular medication for resolving an upset stomach. The medication was allegedly mislabeled from the facility where it was produced, according to statements by authorities in Spain.

The original mix-up happened in early 2019, and families of the children that were affected by the medication snafu have been extremely vocal about the situation. They blame the Spanish government for not acting quickly enough to investigate the situation, claiming that it took months after the issue came to light before they tested the medication and realized what was really going on.

“Why does it take more than two months to test a medicine?” a mother of one of the affected babies told Antena 3. “We have been told nothing. I am furious, scared and feel misunderstood and a complete lack of empathy.”

Lawsuits have since been filed against the producer and companies that imported the mislabeled drugs. Even after the incorrect treatment was halted, the children continue to grow hair all over their bodies, including their faces. Now, almost two years later, the situation has apparently not improved much, and the children retain their over-the-top hair growth.

It’s unclear how long it might take for the issue to clear up, or if it ever will on its own. Minoxidil is the active ingredient in hair restoration medications like Rogaine, and it can produce dramatic results, depending on the individual. In the case of these children, it appears to have jump-started their hair growth and boosted the production of the hair follicles all over their bodies.

Unfortunately, there’s no “cure” for hair follicles that are producing hair, since that’s kind of what they’re supposed to do. Shaving, waxing, and other hair removal treatments can be effective, but when the unwanted hair is covering huge areas of the body — and that body belongs to a small child — shaving or waxing is a more complicated proposition. Hopefully, doctors can figure something out for these kids, but in the meantime, their families seem to be due some serious compensation for the ridiculous mix-up.