The U.S. this week set new daily records for coronavirus infections and coronavirus-related deaths.

CDC director Robert Redfield recently said coronavirus outbreaks in 24 states are so severe that the areas have been designated as ‘red zones.’

While vaccines might help us defeat the coronavirus over the next few months, the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States is bad and only getting worse. Earlier this week, the US, for the first time since the pandemic began, reported more than 2,800 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour window. What’s more, coronavirus hospitalizations this week hit a record high of 100,660.

Compounding matters is that health experts are anticipating yet another spike in coronavirus infections and deaths on account of the recent Thanksgiving holiday. Despite the CDC urging everyone to avoid travel if at all possible, millions of Americans crossed state lines last week to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Given the incubation period associated with the coronavirus, Dr. Fauci believes we’ll know how bad the Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge is in about two more weeks.

As it stands now, coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are up by 37% and 29% across the country. Diving a bit deeper, there are two dozen states where the coronavirus is growing so rapidly that CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield referred to them as “red zones.”

Redfield’s remarks were made during a U.S. Chamber of Commerce virtual event earlier in the week:

Unfortunately, we are experiencing a substantial surge across the nation where we now have a significant number of jurisdictions and states that are what we call red zones. In many areas, we have not peaked yet. We are at a very serious time. December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that it’s going to put on our health care system.

The red zone areas referenced by Redfield include Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, California, Washington, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina.

In Ohio, for example, coronavirus-related deaths have skyrocketed by 106% over the last two weeks. And over in California, coronavirus hospitalizations have jumped by 84% over the last two weeks. In fact, California Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced sweeping and strict lockdown measures for millions of citizens.

The New York Times reports:

The new restrictions will last for at least three weeks, strictly limit store capacity and allow restaurants to serve only takeout or delivery. The governor also said people should temporarily call off all nonessential travel. “If we don’t act now our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Mr. Newsom said. “If we don’t act now we’ll continue to see our death rate climb.”

With the situation as dire as it is, following coronavirus safety guidelines is as important now as it ever was. And while coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are encouraging, it will likely be a good 5-7 months before enough Americans are vaccinated to effectively prevent future coronavirus outbreaks.