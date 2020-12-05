An insider familiar with Marvel movie plans has just leaked what might be the biggest Spider-Man 3 plot twist.

The leaker offered a solution to Peter Parker’s problems following developments in the much-talked-about Far From Home credits scenes.

The entire world now knows the identity of Spider-Man, as Peter is accused of having murdered a superhero in the aftermath of Endgame.

Remember when Sony thought it could go it alone? By “it,” of course, I mean managing the Spider-Man universe without the help of Marvel’s huge MCU. More than a year passed since Sony and Disney reached a new Spider-Man deal that will cover Spider-Man 3 and several other films. Considering the brand new Spider-Man rumors that we’ve seen floating around, it seems that Sony no longer wants to separate itself from Disney with this franchise. And Marvel seems to be equally interested in having Sony involved with its cinematic universe for as long as possible.

The most recent Spider-Man 3 leak comes from an insider who has produced other MCU scoops in the past, and it gives us what might be the biggest plot twist of the upcoming movie. If the information is correct, Spider-Man 3 could turn into the most interesting Spider-Man movie that Sony has made so far, and it could easily be the most exciting Spider-Man film in the MCU. Before moving forward though, you should know that huge spoilers follow below that might ruin the movie for you, so stop reading right here if you’re hoping to be surprised. If you love Marvel spoilers, then you’re right where you need to be.

Homecoming and Far From Home were the fun Spider-Man movies you’d expect them to be, but they’re not necessarily my favorites. They’re more whimsical than other MCU films, and they’d never make my must-rewatch list. But there is one thing that I absolutely love about them, and that’s the two credits scenes at the end of Spider-Man 2. Marvel has gone to a place where Sony never dared to go before.

Marvel revealed Peter Parker’s identity to the world and turned him into a bad guy in the best possible way. The world thinks Spider-Man killed a superhero, and Peter will be hunted in Spider-Man 3. That’s not something we’ve seen so far on the big screen, and this premise alone makes the third installment in the franchise more exciting than the previous films.

We also know that Doctor Strange will appear in the film, likely replacing Tony Stark as Parker’s next father figure. Separately, rumors said that Marvel wants Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be a massive movie when it comes to cameos, indicating that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might even appear in the Strange sequel. Garfield and Maguire each played Spider-Man in Sony’s pre-MCU films, so the cameos would show them as Spider-Men from alternate timelines.

This brings us to the Spider-Man 3 leak from Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton that says that Garfield and Maguire have both indeed signed on for Spider-Man 3. An official announcement is pending and could drop as soon as this month.

The move serves the interests of both Marvel and Sony, apparently. By bringing two additional Spider-Man versions into the film, Marvel will help usher in its multiverse. And the move would give Tom Holland’s Peter Parker a simple way out of his problem:

Apparently, the other two Spider-Men will assist in proving that Parker (Holland, that is) is actually not Spider-Man. Also, I was told that Doctor Strange’s presence is to inform Parker (Holland) about the multiverse and the chaos that is about to rain down.

Conversely, I explained the other day that the biggest Endgame leak that practically confirmed the heroes would be resurrected might have been about something else. Holland revealed to the world in mid-April 2018 that Benedict Cumberbatch had difficulty remembering Quantum Realm lines, but those scenes were never used in Infinity War or Endgame. I said the other day that Marvel might have shot those scenes in anticipation of Phase 4, knowing that it would explore the multiverse with the help of Doctor Strange and Peter Parker down the road.

As for Sony, the introduction of three Spider-Men in Spider-Man 3 would help it develop its own plans to make a live-action Spider-Verse movie. The animated version was hugely successful, so pursuing a live-action alternative seems like a smart thing to do.

The report also notes there are plans to give Maguire an Endgame-esque finale for his version of Spider-Man, which is something fans might love.

Sutton also says that Garfield and Maguire might appear in other films and that Spider-Man 3 is expected to be the longest Spider-Man film so far. The movie should premiere on December 17th, 2021, with Strange 2 to follow on March 25th, 2022. Of note, Google seems to think that both Garfield and Maguire will also star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

No matter how exciting Sutton’s scoop might be, you should remember it’s all unconfirmed information, so treat it accordingly.