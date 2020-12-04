If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Soundbars are great if you want a quick and easy way to upgrade your TV speakers, but you need a real surround sound system if you want a truly immersive experience.

The Enclave CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound System is the best system we’ve ever tested, and it’s $100 off for the first time at Amazon.

This deal ends soon, so it’s your last chance to save on this jaw-dropping Enclave setup.

There are so many great deals on soundbars right now, including high-end models like the stunning Bose 700 soundbar. It’s incredible and packs killer sound quality into a slim enclosure. But what you might not realize is that you don’t even need to spend that much more if you want a full-on home theater sound system with true surround sound. In fact, the best wireless surround sound speaker system we’ve ever tested happens to be on sale at an all-time low price right now.

If you’re an audiophile, odds are pretty good that you’re already quite familiar with Enclave Audio. It’s the king of home theater sound systems, delivering ultra-premium sound quality at surprisingly reasonable prices. The company’s surround sound systems go up to $1,600, but you can easily spend five times that much on comparable systems from true rivals. And right now, we have even more good news: You won’t need to spend anywhere near $1,600 to score an incredible Enclave Audio system right now.

Enclave’s CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound System is a true 5.1 surround sound system that produced jaw-dropping audio quality that’s unlike anything you’ve heard before. It’s completely wireless so setup is a breeze, and you won’t sacrifice anything compared to going with a wired system. Enclave’s CineHome II delivers mind-blowing sound that’s full and rich, with deep bass from the included sub that will shake you out of your seat without any distortion, even when you crank up the volume.

The Enclave CineHome II system is worth every penny and then some at its regular price of $1,100. Grab one right now while it’s on sale at Amazon for Cyber Week 2020, however, and you’ll only pay $998.98. This deal ends soon, so it’s your last chance to score a rare discount on this incredible setup.

COMPLETE PLUG AND PLAY HIGH DEFINITION TRUE 5.1 WIRELESS HOME THEATER – Sets up in minutes with the simplicity of a soundbar. The CineHub edition of the CineHome II offers the CineHub wireless transmitter boxed along with 6 separate customed tuned speakers. The CineHome II speakers are driven by powerful 24 Bit class-D amps delivering crisp, clear, and room-filling true 5.1 HD surround sound without the need for speaker wires, wireless routers, or audio/video receivers.

COMPATIBLE WITH ANY MODERN TV USING A SIMPLE ONE CABLE SETUP – Just one cable from the Enclave CineHub to your TV is all you need. The CineHub is equipped with eARC*, ARC, and Optical connections for quick and easy cabling. Set your TV audio settings to the appropriate audio output and you’re done!

3.5mm ANALOG, BLUETOOTH INPUT – Don’t let that vinyl go unheard! With a 3.5mm analog port, your turntable can be connected with ease. Stream all your music? We’ve got you covered with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for simple use with any mobile device or tablet.

CONVENIENT SYSTEM CONTROL – Use the Enclave App or just your TV remote. Simply use the Enclave app to set up your system initially and from there the Enclave is conveniently designed to work with your TV remote or a universal remote for basic everyday use. For those who prefer an app, the Enclave app offers all system controls including advanced settings, room calibration, and system updates. Just connect your smartphone to your CineHub with Bluetooth and you’re all set.

