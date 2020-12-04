A meteor entered the atmosphere over central New York state this week, causing a boom and shaking windows.

The object didn’t cause any damage, but it did scare some of the residents in the area.

The rock was likely completely destroyed during its trip through the atmosphere.

2020 has been a rough year for pretty much the entire world. Lots of people have joked that they wish a giant meteor would just slam into Earth and “get it over with,” but folks in central New York recently got a little closer to that apocalyptic scenario as they probably would have wished.

On Wednesday of this week, a space rock speeding through the solar system lined up perfectly with Earth, slamming into our planet’s atmosphere and caused a large boom. According to Syracuse.com, the rock sent a shockwave that was felt for miles, causing windows to shake and even tripping earthquake detectors in the area.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Lab tests show these masks work better than 3M N95s — now they're $2.12 each at Amazon! Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The space rock sparked nearly 200 reports from individuals who either saw or heard it. Those reports, filed to the American Meteor Society, were detailed enough for scientists to figure out what had happened. Debris from the object reportedly rained down over a wide area, though the vast majority of it was almost certainly incinerated due to the intense friction.

The meteor’s brief trip through the atmosphere was captured on video by a dogsledder who happened to be looking in the right place at the right time.

As you can see, the object gives off a couple of bright flashes. These flashes typically indicate that the object was breaking up as it headed down toward Earth. The pressure and stress on rocks that enter Earth’s atmosphere often cause them to break up or even explode. In some particularly extreme cases, the explosions of meteors in the atmosphere can send shockwaves that damage structures.

Back in 2013, a large meteor detonated over Chelyabinsk, Russia. The explosion produced an incredibly bright flash and a shockwave that shattered windows, collapsed roofs, and caused other widespread damage. Nearly 1,500 people reported injuries, mostly from glass and other debris that went flying when the shockwave hit.

Thankfully, the meteor that appeared over central New York wasn’t nearly as destructive. it did produce a shockwave and loud boom, but there doesn’t appear to be any reports of damage to structures or injuries. There also don’t appear to be any reports of people finding the leftovers of the space rock that made it to the ground, so it’s possible that the entire object was annihilated as it entered.

In any case, it was an interesting event for those in the area. These kinds of things tend to be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for those that witness them, so check it off your bucket list if you happened to catch it.