Tucker Carlson, the pro-Trump host of the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight opinion show, described the coronavirus pandemic in a segment this week as a “global fraud perpetrated by China.”



This comes in the wake of a newly released report from Media Matters for America arguing that Fox News has spread a significant degree of misinformation recently during the pandemic.



The latest COVID-19 data shows that more than 14 million coronavirus cases in the US have been reported since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University, along with more than 275,000 deaths here.



Back in September, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci took some time out from his myriad rounds of press interviews to single out one news outlet, in particular, for what he sees as occasionally “outlandish” reportage about the coronavirus pandemic. “If you listen to Fox News,” Dr. Fauci said during an appearance on CNN, “with all due respect to the fact that they do have some good reporters, some of the things that they report there are outlandish, to be honest with you.” Continued Dr. Fauci: “This is about public health. The bad guy is the virus. The bad guy is not the person on the other side of your opinion.”

Along these same lines, the news media watchdog nonprofit Media Matters for America has just released a new report detailing how “Fox News has undermined public health measures in more than 1,000 individual segments since September 1st.” Across the network, the nonprofit adds, Fox News’ spread of “dangerous medical misinformation about the coronavirus has undermined public health and arguably contributed to the new wave of COVID cases and deaths.” The 1,001 coronavirus-related news segments detailed by the report included almost 400 that aired on Fox’s news programs, while more than 600 aired during the network’s opinion shows, like Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Speaking of the host of the latter, who’s arguably become the biggest star in the Fox prime time lineup during the Trump era, Carlson earlier this week delivered a monologue during one of his broadcasts in which he declared the COVID-19 pandemic a “global fraud” that has “ruined millions of lives, killed hundreds of thousands, and deeply affected the outcome of our presidential election.”

Carlson, among other things, ranted that public officials in the US seem less interested in getting to the bottom of the pandemic’s origin than they are in “enjoying their newfound power. (They’ve been) shutting down small businesses and arresting people for kayaking without masks.”

Continued Carlson’s segment: “A few weeks ago, Tucker Carlson Tonight interviewed a Chinese virologist, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who fled her country with this message for us: This virus came from a government lab in China. She said she knew that in her own country she would have been punished, possibly killed, for saying so. So she came here, to the land of the free. What did she find? She found her words censored by American tech companies working in tandem with the tyrants she fled.”

As we’ve noted previously, almost a year after the coronavirus health crisis began in Wuhan, China still has yet to explain how it all started.

The country has repeatedly claimed that the virus did not escape from a lab, and researchers have already proved that the virus evolved naturally in animals before jumping to humans. A few months ago, China said the first outbreak did not originate in the Wuhan market, which was the first version of the coronavirus origin story. But it never offered an additional explanation. A joint China-WHO investigation should look into the matter at some point in the future.

“It wasn’t until January 20 that Chinese President Xi Jinping finally admitted the virus could be contagious,” Carlson ranted during his monologue this week. “At best, that’s criminal negligence. At worst, it’s something like mass murder.”