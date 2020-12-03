If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you shell out $1,000 or more on a new TV during Cyber Week 2020, there’s another option you should consider for your living room, media room, or basement.

Amazon is running some fantastic Cyber Week deals on home theater projectors — incredibly, prices start at just $499.99.

The deepest discount is on the Epson Home Cinema 2200, which is $300 off until the end of the week.

You’re almost out of time to take advantage of Amazon’s sale that shaves $100 off the jaw-dropping Enclave CineHome II Wireless Surround Sound System. There is no higher-quality sound system that’s discounted this year for Cyber week 2020 — it’s truly the most impressive system we’ve ever tested that doesn’t cost thousands of dollars. And if you’re looking to upgrade more than just the sound system this year in your TV room or basement, Amazon is running plenty of deals on all the hottest smart TVs you can think of.

But before you buy any of those discounted smart TVs, there’s another option you might want to consider.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Lab tests show these masks work better than 3M N95s — now they're $2.12 each at Amazon! Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anyone shopping for a tiny model to go in your kitchen or a guest bedroom knows that a TV is obviously the way to go. But if you’re looking to upgrade a TV in your living room, basement, or home theater, you should think about going with a projector instead. Why get locked into a certain size when home theater projectors are so versatile? They offer way more value than you’ll get out of a TV, and there are three home theater projector deals on Amazon right now that you should definitely check out.

Prices start at just $499.99 for the Epson Home Cinema 880 home theater projector with a 16,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,300 lumens, and support for picture sizes up to 200 inches. That’s right… 200 inches! Can you imagine how much you’d have to pay for a 200-inch TV?!

If you’re looking for an upgrade, you’ve got the Epson Home Cinema 1080 and Epson Home Cinema 2200 to choose from. They’re both priced at $699.99 for Cyber Monday 2020, and there are three main differences between them. The Epson 1080 has a 16,000:1 contrast ratio and 3,400 lumens compared to 35,000:1 and 2,700 lumens for the Epson 2200, and the 2200 model also has Android TV built right in so you don’t even have to connect an external video source if you don’t want to.

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector – $499.99

Stunning picture quality — provides stunning, detailed 1080p images and fast data processing that’s optimized for fast-action sports, gaming and more

Ultra bright images — 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness deliver outstanding-quality images in a variety of lighting conditions (2)

Best-in-Class Color Brightness (1) — advanced 3LCD technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting “rainbowing” or “color brightness” issues seen with other projection technologies

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, Streaming Projector, Home Theater Projector,… List Price:$599.99 Price:$499.99 You Save:$100.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector – $699.99

Versatile connectivity — features two HDMI ports, so you can connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device

Easy setup — built-in speaker and easy setup for HD entertainment right out of the box

Built-in picture skew sensor — automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the keystone for a square image

Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, Streaming Projector, Home Theater Projector… List Price:$749.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$50.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Epson Home Cinema 2250 3LCD 1080p Projector – $699.99

Stunning picture quality — delivers an immersive viewing experience for TV shows, sporting events, gaming and movies by accepting content up to 4K – for an amazing Full HD picture

Smooth, crisp images — with Image Enhancement and Frame Interpolation

Built-in Android TV (2) — latest Android TV interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Hulu, HBO, YouTube and more (3) without an external streaming media player

Ultra-bright picture — 2,700 lumens of color and white brightness (4)

Epson Home Cinema 2250 3LCD Full HD 1080p Projector with Android TV, Streaming Projector, Home… List Price:$979.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$280.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.