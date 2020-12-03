If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There have been plenty of laptop deals in Amazon’s big Cyber Week 2020 sale all week long, but one of the best ones just popped up today.

The ASUS VivoBook R Series 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop retails for $900, and you can sometimes find it on sale for $700.

On Thursday, for one day only, it’s down to just $599.99!

If you’re in search of a new MacBook laptop right now, there are tons of great deals available on Amazon. For starters, you can save $200 and get a new previous-gen MacBook Air for just $799.99 if you hurry. You can also save a little bit of money on the new M1 MacBook Air, or slash $100 off the new M1 MacBook Pro for the first time ever!

Those are all fantastic deals, but there are obviously plenty more laptop deals in Amazon’s big Cyber Week 2020 sale if you’re looking for a Windows machine. On Thursday, however, there’s a one-day sale that’s easily one of Amazon’s best laptop deals of Cyber Week 2020.

Until the end of the day on Thursday — or until Amazon sells out, at least — you can pick up a stunning ASUS VivoBook R Series 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop for just $599.99. This model retails for $900 and sometimes goes on sale for $700, but we’ve never seen it drop this low before. It’s an incredible touchscreen model with a nice big “NanoEdge” Full HD display, an Intel Core i5-1035G1 with speeds up to 3.6GHz, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and so much more. It even has an integrated fingerprint scanner so you don’t have to type your passwords anymore.

This deal is going to go fast, so don’t miss out.

Here are the highlights from Asus’s product page:

ASUS VivoBook R Series 15.6″ FHD NanoEdge Touchscreen Notebook

Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz With Turbo Speed up to 3.6GHz, 6M Cache

8GB DDR4 2666MHz So-Dimm – 256GB PCIe SSD

Backlit Keyboard – Fingerprint Reader – NanoEdge Display – WiFi + Bluetooth 5.0

Windows 10 Home, 2x USB 3.1, 1x USB 3.2, 1x USB Type C, HDMI Port, Micro SD Card Reader

ASUS VivoBook 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Notebook - Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz - 8GB RAM 256GB PCIe… List Price:$799.99 Price:$599.99 You Save:$200.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

