A new research study shows that the coronavirus is causing an increase in loneliness and depression among young adults aged 18-35.

The study specifically found that nearly 80% of surveyed respondents exhibited signs of depression.

One of the more interesting aspects of the coronavirus pandemic is that the virus, as opposed to most other ailments, has had a detrimental impact on people who don’t even come down with it. Aside from the devastating economic impact COVID-19 has had on millions of Americans, a research study from the University of Miami found that nearly 80% of young adults aged 18-35 exhibited “strong depressive symptoms” as a result of the pandemic.

The study notes that over 1,000 respondents were interviewed and asked to answer a variety of questions about their anxiety and stress levels. When the dust settled, 61% of those surveyed indicated increased levels of anxiety. Within that group, 17% said their anxiety was severe.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Lab tests show these masks work better than 3M N95s — now they're $2.12 each at Amazon! Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The fact that the coronavirus is affecting the mental health of young adults isn’t all that surprising. Aside from rising unemployment rates, millions of young adults over the past few months have found themselves isolated from friends and unable to participate in hobbies and social gatherings they enjoyed before the pandemic started sweeping across the country.

As early as June, reports surfaced establishing links between the pandemic and an increase in mental health issues.

Massachusetts General Hospital noted the following nearly five months ago:

The U.S. Census Bureau recently reported that a third of Americans show signs of clinical depression and anxiety. These and other mental conditions are becoming amplified during the recent pandemic, while COVID-19 patients and their families are also at high risk to develop depression and anxiety. Maurizio Fava, MD, psychiatrist-in-chief, within the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, is not surprised by the correlation between mental health conditions and COVID-19. “It’s quite understandable the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cause significant stress and psychological distress for a large proportion of the population,” he says. “And we know the rates are progressively increasing.”

With respect to a discernible rise in depression, Fava said the issue stems from a few causes:

Trauma from widespread disease

Grief over losses of life

Fear of getting sick

Unprecedented physical distancing

Financial concerns, including unemployment and housing insecurity

Loss of community

Reduced access to caregivers

The aforementioned University of Miami study also found that young adults were drinking more as a result of the pandemic. Further, 30% of respondents “disclosed harmful levels of drinking.”

The sweeping takeaway from the study is that young adults today are lonelier and more depressed than ever before. And with the coronavirus pandemic likely to worsen over the next few weeks — and with new lockdowns possible — the sad reality is that the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better.

Ultimately, there’s hope that coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna will help us firmly put the pandemic in the rearview mirror. In a best-case scenario, Dr. Fauci has said that life might return to a semblance of normalcy by June of 2021.

The research study can be viewed in its entirety over here.