Despite promising research, the world can’t say how long coronavirus immunity lasts after exposure to the virus or vaccination.

This is a key detail that will impact future public health and vaccination campaigns, as well as the course of the pandemic.

As the country that reported the world’s first known COVID-19 cases, China would be in a better position to study coronavirus immunity than any other nation. But China might never share answers about COVID-19 immunity even though it might already have them.

The Wuhan Files report from a few days ago confirmed what most people suspected. China has misrepresented the way it responded to the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, with a variety of issues hindering attempts to prevent the virus from reaching other regions of the country and the world. The report also showed that China wasn’t transparent about its infection rate and that China might have kept a large flu outbreak secret.

The outbreak happened in December in the Hubei province, with other cities being hit worse than Wuhan. The outbreak was 20 times worse than in December 2018, and patient flu tests showed many unknown results. One explanation might be that the coronavirus was already spreading, but medical personnel wasn’t trained to handle the illness, although that’s yet to be verified. But countries including the US, France, and Italy have already shown that the virus was spreading quietly in America and Europe even before COVID-19 was unveiled. The same Wuhan Files revealed that at least 200 people might have caught COVID-19 in December 2019 in Wuhan, a figure that’s nearly four times higher than “the 44 cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology” announced that month.

China made up for the many missteps in the early days of the pandemic and kept its coronavirus surges minimal. But the country has never revealed the source of the illness, and we are still waiting for a WHO investigation to start.

All these developments, combined with the massive amount of COVID-19 research over the past year, suggest that China might be sitting on a key COVID-19 detail that the Western world needs to know. Alternatively, if it isn’t, the country could still be in a position to answer our biggest coronavirus question and bring us closer to the end of the pandemic. But China can’t reveal that information without possibly compromising its current coronavirus story in the process. Thankfully, it’s only a matter of time before this mystery is solved for good.

The coronavirus vaccination campaigns are about to start in the US, UK, and the EU. The Pfizer/BioNTech drug has been approved in Great Britain. The US FDA will likely issue its own emergency use approvals for both vaccines, as will the European Medicines Agency. These first vaccines have reached incredible results in the final testing stage, reporting 95% and 94.1% efficacy, respectively. Both drugs are mRNA vaccines, they require storage at low temperatures, and they come with two-shot regimens. Protection from infection isn’t guaranteed in both cases, but the drugs prevent COVID-19, especially severe illness. What scientists can’t say is how long the immunity lasts.

When an individual is exposed to the novel coronavirus, the immune system responds immediately, putting up a series of defenses. They won’t just eliminate the virus but retain a memory of it. Neutralizing antibodies will block the virus’s spike protein from infecting a cell and could prevent another reinfection. T killer cells will remove infected cells, and B cells will retain a memory of the virus and spawn additional antibodies in a future conflict. T helper cells will help with all these processes.

The vaccine would trigger the same kind of immune response. It would train the body to recognize the real virus. The immune system will clear the spike protein that the vaccine introduced. It will mass-produce antibodies and, hopefully, the three types of white blood cells that can fight off future reinfection.

Initially, researchers speculated that coronavirus immunity might wane anywhere between six to 12 months, as it’s the case with other common-cold-inducing human coronaviruses. But a treasure trove of data proved that neutralizing antibodies can survive for 5-7 months and that T and B cells could have an even longer life. So even if the antibodies disappear from the blood, as other studies have revealed, the B and T white blood cells would come to the rescue upon reinfection. The most recent studies say that COVID-19 survivors have strong levels of B and T cells eight months after the start of the pandemic. That’s amazing news for vaccines, as they could provide a similar sort of protection.

The longer the immunity lasts, the easier it will be to achieve herd immunity. And if reinfection protection lasts several years, then future outbreaks might be a lot more limited in scope than anything we’ve experienced so far. If somehow COVID-19 can induce multi-year immunity, as it seems to be the case for SARS, then there’s a theoretical chance to eradicate the virus. Immunity that lasts several years will also mean people won’t have to get booster shots every year, as is the case with the flu.

Researchers in Western countries rely on immunity data from patients who survived COVID-19 in March and April. But the Wuhan pandemic started in December 2019 at the latest. The virus could have been circulating quietly in the community even earlier than that.

Health officials have plenty of records and could easily test those first coronavirus patients. Whether it’s 200 or 44 individuals that got COVID-19 in December, their blood could hold the key to COVID-19 immunity. Simple tests could tell us whether these patients still have neutralizing antibodies in their blood. And researchers could evaluate the B and T cells that correspond to SARS-CoV-2 and compare them to levels observed in Western countries.

If China has been able to trace back the virus to November or earlier, it would be in a position to provide the best coronavirus immunity answers so far. Any western country could conduct similar research, including the US, Italy, and France, which found COVID-19 patients dating back to the third quarter of 2019. But China still has a massive research advantage, as it can study a much larger sample. China has the advantage of having dealt with tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases in Wuhan in January and February. The higher the sample in the study, the better the conclusions.

At some point earlier this year, China claimed that it had retested the entire city of Wuhan for coronavirus, several weeks after the massive lockdown. That’s 10 million COVID-19 tests in a matter of days. A much smaller effort would probably be required to study immunity. This is, of course, speculation based on all the recent developments in the pandemic.

China has reportedly vaccinated at least one million people with drugs that showed promise in Phase 1 and 2 trials but haven’t completed the final stage. That’s a major incentive to know exactly how long protection lasts.

Sharing such data with the world would be problematic, even though China might deliver a game-changing conclusion. Acknowledging publicly that it has studied the immunity of the first COVID-19 patients in Wuhan would also indicate that China knows more details about the initial outbreak than it’s willing to admit. And then China would have to address questions about those first patients.

Regardless of what China does when it comes to coronavirus immunity studies or the origin of COVID-19, Western researchers will soon have their own updated conclusions about COVID-19 immunity. By March, the same scientists who said that some people have a strong immune response to SARS-CoV-2 eight months after exposure could release updated information that tells us what happens a year later. One way or another, we’re closer to figuring out how good COVID-19 immunity really is.