The US government is preparing the begin coronavirus vaccination campaigns. Health experts have already made recommendations about who should be first to get immunized.

In an interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the general public will likely get access to vaccines by April, explaining that the US could reach herd immunity by mid to late summer.

Herd immunity hinges on having a large proportion of the population vaccinated so that COVID-19 transmission will drop dramatically.

The US is getting ready to start the most important vaccination campaign of our lifetimes. The FDA will likely soon authorize the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for emergency use. US states will then be ready in mid to late December to start emergency vaccinations. A panel of experts has already determined the order of immunization, sharing its recommendations with the CDC. The staff and older people in nursing homes will be the first to get vaccinated, followed by other health care workers. Different categories of essential workers will follow, and then the general population will have access to vaccines. As drugmakers increase vaccine production significantly, the US government will offer vaccines to hundreds of millions of people in the first quarter.

In a recent interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he expects the general public to have access to vaccines by April. He doubled down on that estimate in a new appearance, explaining exactly how long it will take America to reach herd immunity.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Lab tests show these masks work better than 3M N95s — now they're $2.12 each at Amazon! Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Herd immunity is a term that health experts use when talking about a highly infectious illness like COVID-19. When a large enough percentage of the population has acquired immunity to a pathogen, either by surviving the infection or with a vaccine, the virus can’t spread as efficiently in the community. Outbreaks die down as the spread is reduced.

The world will beat the coronavirus pandemic through herd immunity, although the only safe way to get there is with vaccines. Acquiring immunity only via exposure is the longer, deadlier route because so many lives will be lost in the process. That’s what’s happening right now, and the US just yesterday set a new record for coronavirus deaths in a single day.

For the US to reach herd immunity, more than 70% of the population will have to be immune to SARS-CoV-2, which means millions and millions of people will have to be vaccinated. Protection is obtained a few days to weeks after the second dose of the vaccine, and most COVID-19 vaccines require a two-shot regimen.

Fauci addressed coronavirus herd immunity in an interview with Bloomberg. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director said he expects the US to achieve herd immunity by next summer if everything goes well and enough people get vaccinated.

“With regard to the distribution of vaccines, as I’m sure you’ve heard, it’s been in the media that the first level very likely health care providers and individuals in nursing homes and other high priority individuals will start getting it in December,” Fauci said. “As you get into January, February or March, you will then get the second, third, and fourth level of people people who are essential to society. People who are schoolteachers. People who are children by blood and on and on until you get to what you’re referring to, namely the ordinary man and woman in the street, the normal Coloradan or a United States citizen or occupant of this country.”

Fauci said “those who are not in the higher-risk categories” will start getting the vaccine by the middle to end of April. “Once you start getting vaccine going if you have good uptake, namely the overwhelming majority of people want to get vaccinated, you can expeditiously vaccinate people that by the time you get to the mid to the end of the second quarter of 2021, namely May, June, July, August you very likely could have an overwhelming majority of the people vaccinated.”

This means “you’d have herd immunity that would allow you to safely get people back to school in the fall, to safely get people back to the kinds of works that would otherwise be difficult as you get to the middle and end of the summer. So, it’s going to start in April,” Fauci said. “And it’s going to go right through the end of the second quarter of 2021.”

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Lab tests show these masks work better than 3M N95s — now they're $2.12 each at Amazon! Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now