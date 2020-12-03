The US has now recorded more than 14 million coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The COVID-19 surges in states like Idaho, Montana, and South Dakota are particularly worrisome to White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci right now.

A major uptick in coronavirus cases is expected in the coming weeks, based on the millions of Americans who ignored travel warnings to visit family over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Based on the latest number of coronavirus cases in the US, taking into account the new daily cases just reported by Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded more than 14 million total COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic so far. Moreover, based on this data that includes reporting from all 50 states, more than 274,000 people in the US have now died from the coronavirus.

In a recent interview with theGrio about COVID-19’s impact on the African-American community, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci attempted to go a little deeper into the data that was current at that time. “We’re in a very precarious situation in that if you look at the slope, the trajectory of the curve, that’s gone up now in what I would consider the third surge that we’ve had,” Dr. Fauci said. “Yesterday, we had 2,000 deaths, we’ve had a quarter of a million deaths total, a bit more — more than 12 million cases, approaching 13 million cases, more than 80,000 hospitalizations. That’s a bad situation to be in.” Moreover, read on to learn the states that Dr. Fauci is particularly worried about right now because of the coronavirus trends that are unfolding there.

Those states include Montana (which Dr. Fauci lamented “shouldn’t even be in that risky situation”), as well as Idaho and South Dakota.

Referencing Montana in particular, Dr. Fauci continued in his interview: “The now-classic iconic story that was told on NPR just a couple of weeks ago, the largest health facility in Montana, in Billings, that has 25 ICU beds (was) at one point at 40 plus ICU patients. So they had to put the patients, no, not on the street, but they had to put them in non-ICU rooms, you know, recovery rooms and things like that. And they had to get people taking care of people in ICU beds that were not specifically trained to take care of individuals in an ICU situation.” That kind of situation can be addressed if resources are handled centrally and dispatched centrally, but Fauci went on to argue that a state “shouldn’t even be” in a situation like that. “We shouldn’t have to be there.”

Dr. Fauci, meanwhile also singled out Idaho and South Dakota, the latter of which just a few days ago became one of the latest states to see at least one COVID-19 death for every 1,000 people in the state.

That’s a little unsurprising, given that the state’s Gov. Kristi Noem has steadfastly refused to implement a face mask mandate. Also, on the same day this past weekend when Noem took to Twitter to beg people of South Dakota to go out shopping, South Dakota recorded 54 deaths, a record-high for the state, and also 819 new coronavirus infections out of 1,892 tests (for a positivity rate of 43%).

Luckily, Dr. Fauci has at least one piece of good news. “I believe that we can turn things around,” Fauci told Byron Allen of theGrio. “And if you have a really good attention to the public health measures, I believe we can prevent the acceleration of that surge that we’re seeing.” That means promoting things “like wearing masks uniformly, keeping distance, avoiding crowds in congregate settings, particularly indoor, (and) washing hands frequently.”

