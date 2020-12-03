Fresh basil sold under a variety of brand names is being recalled due to the potential presence of a nasty parasite called Cyclospora.

The basil was sold in multiple states and roughly 15,000 units of the fresh product are included in the recall.

If you have any of the affected product, you are advised to throw it out immediately.

Thus far this year we’ve had a number of voluntary recalls pop up for products that may have been contaminated with E. coli and/or Salmonella. Now, a popular spice has found itself in the recall crosshairs due to potential contamination with a slightly different but nonetheless serious microbe. Shenandoah Growers, Inc., based out of Harrisonburg, Virginia, is recalling roughly 15,000 units of its organic basil due to the risk of Cyclospora contamination.

The basil, which is sold under seven different brand names in various retail stores, was available across much of the East Coast of the US. The official recall bulletin, posted by the FDA, says the product was distributed across a 10-day window in October, and since fresh ingredients like this typically have a short shelf life, it’s unlikely that it’s still on store shelves.

The fresh basil being recalled was sold in clear clamshell containers. The containers included the lot codes, so it should be fairly easy to see if you have any of the affected products. You can check the official recall bulletin for the full list of lot numbers (there’s a bunch of them), but here are the various brand names that the basil was sold under:

The Fresh Market

Good & Gather

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

O Organics

Simple Truth

That’s Tasty

Wild Harvest

Via the recall bulletin:

These were packed under branded and private label fresh cut organic certified basil clamshells at its Jefferson, GA facility and Harrisonburg, VA facility with the following lot codes, all with the country of origin of Colombia. Recalled products were distributed to select retail stores between 10/20/2020 and 10/30/2020 in various states including Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Washington DC.

The parasite, Cyclospora, can lead to an infection known as Cyclosporiasis. If you come down with this nasty bug you can experience a variety of symptoms, mostly affecting your digestive system. Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, cramping, and pain are all common. The good news is that the infection can be cleared up quickly with the right antibiotics, and most people are back to feeling good rapidly after starting a course of treatment.

If you believe you have any of the potentially contaminated product in your home you are advised to not use it, and throw it away immediately. The contact information for the company is available on the recall page, and you may get in touch with Shenandoah Growers for questions or to obtain a refund.