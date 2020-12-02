If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People typically think of things like TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and Amazon’s Alexa devices when they think of smart home gadgets.

What you might not realize is that some of the most important smart home devices out there are things you’re probably not even aware of.

One great example is the Phyn Smart Water Assistant and Leak Detector, which is a must-have for any smart home — especially while it’s $80 off at Amazon.

Little Wi-Fi smart plugs like the best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that are on sale right now for just $7.50 each are fantastic. Connect any of your “dumb” devices like lamps and space heaters, and you can instantly control them with a smartphone or even just your voice. There are plenty of other smart home gadgets out there that are just as nifty, such as Amazon’s Alexa devices and gadgets like the MyQ smart garage door opener that’s 38% off right now.

“Nifty” is great, and it’s always fun to play with gadgets like these. But today, we’re going to introduce you to a smart home device that extends far beyond “nifty” to become an absolute necessity.

For people unfamiliar with the intricacies of modern plumbing, the Phyn Smart Water Assistant and Leak Detector might seem like magic. It’s a sleek little box that you connect to the pipes under the sink in your kitchen, and yet it can monitor the water usage in your entire home and even notify you if there’s a leak or a slow drop somewhere. How crazy is that?!

If you pause to think about how plumbing actually works, it makes perfect sense. The plumbing system in a single-family home consists of many pipes that are all connected, and the system pressure is static when all water sources are turned off. When a faucet or shower is turned on, the pressure changes in all of the pipes and vibrations ripple throughout the system. Phyn is able to read these vibrations and changes in water pressure, and then use them to accurately estimate how much water has flowed.

What’s more, Phyn is so precise that it can detect even the smallest changes in water pressure, which means it can notify you if there’s a leak or slow drip anywhere in your home.

The Phyn Smart Water Assistant and Leak Detector is a rare example of a smart home device that’s cool and has the “wow factor,” but is also essential and serves a very important purpose. What’s more, it works very well — Phyn sent us a unit to test and we were quite impressed. Anyone can install it in about 10 or 15 minutes, and it worked quite well in our testing. Phyn isn’t cheap at $300, but a rare discount on Amazon cuts that price to $219.99 right now. There’s also a different Phyn model that can automatically shut off your water if a leak is detected. It’s $120 off at $579.99 and it’s worth every penny, but it needs to be installed professionally by a plumber.

Here are more details from Phyn’s Amazon page:

1 device monitors the whole home from one under-the-sink location

Smart Home-enabled water leak detection + water monitor system helps save money on water usage

Receive real-time alerts at the first sign of a possible issue with the free Phyn app for iOS and Android, get warned of frozen pipes before they happen

Over time, user can see how much each water fixtures in the home is using

Compatible with Amazon Alexa

