Surprising though it may be, there’s actually a rare opportunity to get genuine NIOSH N95 masks sold directly by Amazon.

The listing appears to be a mistake since N95 masks sold on Amazon are supposed to be restricted to hospitals and government agencies only.

Amazon always honors pricing mistakes and other listing errors, so now is your chance to stock up before Amazon fixes the apparent error.

With new coronavirus cases continue to soar all across the country, it’s clear that we’re in store for a rough winter this year. What’s more, millions of people disregarded the advice of public health officials and traveled to gather with family for Thanksgiving. COVID-19 hospitalizations are already at a record high in the US, and things will only get worse in the next week or two as people who were infected over Thanksgiving start to show symptoms.

Long story short, now is the time to stock up on coronavirus essentials before there’s another rush.

Powecom KN95 masks are still the best-selling face masks among our readers, and for good reason. They’re among the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks that are available on Amazon, and using a mask that isn’t on the FDA’s EUA list at this point is just crazy. Powecom’s masks are also among the best-performing masks that the FDA has authorized. NIOSH tested them and certified that they filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks.

It’s also a great time to stock up on Powecom’s masks right now because they’re on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen in a month. 10-packs retail for $45, but they’re down to $22.31 each at Amazon.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed KN95 masks have also been flying off the shelves lately, and they’re manufactured by a company that’s also on the FDA EUA list. These are particularly popular because AccuMed masks are available with elastic earloops like other KN95 masks, or with elastic headbands like N95 masks that many people find to be more comfortable and secure.

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) Price:$26.25 ($2.62 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Definitely stock up on one or both of the medical-grade masks above, but there’s one more listing you should definitely check out while you can. We’re not sure how, but you can actually get NIOSH-approved N95 masks that are sold directly by Amazon for just $2.70 each!

ZYB-11 N95 respirators are manufactured by Xiantao Zhongyi Safety & Protection Products, and they’re NIOSH-approved. Every other NIOSH-approved N95 mask on Amazon’s site is restricted so that it can only be purchased by hospitals and government agencies, so there’s a good chance that this listing is a mistake. In fact, it’s especially likely that this is an error considering these masks are sold directly by Amazon instead of a third-party, and it’s Amazon’s policy that NIOSH N95 masks are supposed to be sold only to certain types of customers.

ZYB - 11- N95 respirator - 20 Pack - NIOSH Certified Price:$54.00 ($2.70 / Item) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We have no doubt that two things will soon happen now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. Either Amazon will fix its mistake and restrict the masks to just hospitals and government agencies again, or these masks will sell out. Either way, Amazon always fulfills orders when it makes mistakes like these, so you should definitely order a few boxes while you can.

