Apple rolled out iOS 14.3 beta 3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 3 for developers on Wednesday.

iOS 14.3 features a number of notable changes, such as the addition of the Apple ProRAW photo mode for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices.

iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features that you can read about right here — some highlights include home screen widgets, new Compact UI features, an App Library with all of your installed apps, and the redesigned Messages app.

Unsurprisingly, Apple was relatively quiet over the Thanksgiving holiday, but the company will roll out at least a few more betas before its traditional shutdown around Christmas time. The first two dropped on Wednesday, as Apple seeded iOS 14.3 beta 3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 3 to developers.

We still don’t know much about this specific build, but one of the biggest additions of iOS 14.3 is that of the Apple ProRAW camera mode for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This allows users to capture RAW images straight from the Camera app without having to use any third-party software. iOS 14.3 also makes it easier to use apps with custom icons, improves Apple Watch notifications, and includes a few hints of future products.

Apple’s iOS 14.3 beta 3 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.3 beta 3. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.