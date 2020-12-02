The UK government approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, with immunizations set to start next week.

The first people to access the mRNA vaccines will be older adults in care homes and care home staff, followed by 80-year-olds and health and care staff.

Some 800,000 doses will be available next week, and a few million in December. The UK government pre-purchased 40 million doses, which will be good for 20 million people.

Coronavirus vaccines are already used outside of clinical trials in countries like Russia and China, which started vaccinated certain categories of people well before the critical Phase 3 stage was completed in those respective vaccine research programs. Western countries, including the US and Europe, are preparing to roll out emergency vaccination campaigns in December. The first COVID-19 vaccine candidates have shown great promise at preventing illness, especially a severe coronavirus infection. Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna have both released interim and final results in November, and both drugs have similar efficacy (95% vs. 94%). AstraZeneca/Oxford only announced interim data, and the two partners have a few clarifications to make about their promising drug, as a mistake in dosing showed high efficacy in a limited group of volunteers.

Pfizer and BioNTech, which were the first to come out with interim data, have announced on Wednesday that their mRNA drug will be ready for emergency use in the UK next week, with 800,000 doses going out initially. The UK government has inked a deal for 40 million doses, shipped gradually in the coming months. They will be enough to vaccinate 20 million people, as the vaccine regimen includes two shots given three weeks apart.

Brexit allows the UK to do thinks a little differently when it comes to vaccine approvals. The country will no longer wait for the European Union regulator to issue emergency use authorization, and it’s relying on its own MHRA regulator to review vaccines and issue approvals.

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech drug, BBC reports. Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that the 800,000 doses would be available in the UK from next week, coming from Pfizer’s Belgium-based facilities.

Hancock added that people should wait to be contacted by the NHS for vaccination. But certain categories will have priority over the general public. Elderly people in care homes and care home staff are top of the list, with people over 80 and health can care staff.

“Several million” doses will be rolled out in December alone, with the bulk of the 40 million coming next year.

People will have three ways of getting a vaccine, including hospitals, vaccination centers, and GPs and pharmacists. Some 50 hospitals are on stand-by, and vaccination centers are being set up in conference centers and sports stadiums.

The hospitals will be the first to start vaccination, as they already have the logistics in place for storing the drug at -70C. That’s one of the major disadvantages of the vaccine. It has strict storage requirements, and public health officials have to plan the roll-out of vaccines accordingly so that supply is not wasted. After brought to room temperature, the vaccines will have a short life.

Even with vaccines ready to roll out, the population will still have to respect COVID-19 safety guidelines, including face masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene. The vaccines will deliver coronavirus immunity approximately a week after the second shot, scheduled to happen three weeks after the first one. A person would still risk infection at any point during that time. Given that the vaccine is 95% effective, there’s a risk of infection even after vaccination, but the hope is data shows the resulting COVID-19 illness will be milder for most people.

The MHRA’s head Dr. June Raine said that no corners had been cut, despite the fast approval. Batches of the vaccine will continue to be tested in labs “so that every single vaccine that goes out meets the same high standards of safety.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s Phase 3 vaccine data showed mild and transitory side effects, including pain at the site of injection and low-grade fever.

On Wednesday, the two companies said that similar decisions from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency are also expected this month.