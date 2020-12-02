A survey of more than 1,500 people experiencing Long Covid after being infected with the coronavirus revealed no less than 98 different symptoms.

Some of them are more common, like fatigue, aches, and difficulty breathing.

Other symptoms are rarer and more unexpected, including dry scalp, phantom smells, or drastic personality change.

Many people go through COVID-19 without ever knowing they were infected. These are the asymptomatic individuals who have no idea they might be carrying the virus. The vast majority of those who do get symptoms experience mild-to-moderate cases. Then there are those who go through severe, life-threatening cases.

Doctors have been saving more and more lives since the early months of the pandemic, but not all those who survive COVID-19 experience a complete recovery within 10 days after experiencing symptoms — or by the time they leave the hospital. Studies have shown that a large number of survivors, which might be in the millions, experience coronavirus symptoms even after their immune systems disposes of the virus. They are called “long haulers,” suffering from “Long COVID,” which is an unpredictable circumstance that’s still not fully understood. Long COVID patients will require additional care and extra weeks or months of recovery.

Patients suffering from Long COVID have described various symptoms that mimic the original infection, and doctors have started cataloging them. The most recent attempt to determine the severity of symptoms comes from a survey of patients that went through the longer version of the illness.

Dr. Natalie Lambert and Survivor Corps surveyed 1,567 long-haulers, according to Best Life. They cataloged no less than 98 symptoms that appeared in Long COVID. This might not be a proper research paper, as it’s just a survey that participants could access at any time to add symptoms. But it might still give coronavirus survivors an idea of whether the continued symptoms they’re experiencing are related to COVID-19 or caused by something else.

Not all COVID-19 survivors will experience the same set of Long COVID symptoms. Some might deal with fewer issues, while others might be battling more serious ones.

Here are some of the strangest symptoms that Long COVID patients reported:

Bilateral neck throbbing around lymph nodes (2.04%)

Drastic personality change (2.62%)

Kidney issues or protein in the urine (3%)

Dry Scalp or dandruff (3.32%)

Cold burning feeling in lungs (4.72%)

Mid-back pain at the base of ribs (5.36%)

Phantom smells (9.70%)

Postnasal drip (12.19%)

Tinnitus or humming in ears (14.87%)

Sleeping more than normal (16.21%)

Here are the most common symptoms in the survey:

Dizziness (41.86%)

Memory problems (45.56%)

Anxiety (47.61%)

Difficulty sleeping (49.90%)

Headache (57.56%)

Inability to exercise or be active (58.56%)

Difficulty concentrating or focusing (58.97%)

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing (65.10%)

Muscle or body aches (66.75%)

Fatigue (100%)

Regardless of symptoms, Long COVID should be an added incentive to avoid the infection for as long as possible. There’s no telling what sort of symptoms one risks experiencing after the initial infection goes away.