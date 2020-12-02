Pre-cooked chicken is being recalled due to complaints that the chicken wasn’t thoroughly cooked enough.

Over 1,100 pounds of meat is included in the recall, with the distributor asking that customers throw it away immediately.

Poorly-cooked chicken can cause serious issues due to the potential presence of Salmonella and other nastiness.

If there’s one thing we all should have learned by now it’s that you can never really trust what a company says on food packaging. We’ve seen so many recalls for undeclared allergens or just plain wrong ingredients that it pays to be extra vigilant when shopping for food that you and your family are going to be consuming.

If you need a good example of this, look no further than this new recall from Tarantino Wholesale Foods in San Diego, California. The company just issued a recall for over 1,000 pounds of what is marketed as “ready-to-eat” chicken breast because — surprise! — it’s definitely not ready-to-eat at all.

According to the recall bulletin posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product being recalled, “Mary’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast,” come in 10 lb cases and were sold to retail customers while also being distributed to various institutions throughout California.

The issue first arose after a customer complained “that the read-to-eat chicken product appeared to be undercooked.” That’s a pretty valid and serious complaint when it comes to a chicken product, since chicken meat can be home to Salmonella and other nasty microbes that have the potential to cause serious distress or even death if not killed during the cooking process.

The company says that there have been no reports of any adverse reactions to the product, but urges anyone that suspects they may have fallen ill after consuming the chicken to contact their doctor. Meanwhile, anyone who has the product, which has a lot code of 20297 and a use-by date of 10/23/21 to avoid eating them. They can be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase.

The FSIS considers this situation to be a Class I recall, which is the most serious tier. The USDA defines this kind of recall as follows:

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

This recall is a great reminder of the steps we should all be taking when preparing food at home. It is generally advised that any cooked chicken reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit in order to ensure it’s thoroughly cooked and that any organisms hiding out inside have been killed off. The same goes for turkey.

Fresh pork should be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit, but leftover or precooked pork should be heated to a higher temperature of 165 degrees before being served. Ground meats, excluding turkey and chicken (which still need to be 165 degrees) should reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.