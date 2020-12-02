Apple and Google shared their Best of 2020 lists for the App Store and Play Store this week.

Genshin Impact was the Game of the Year for both iPhone and Android users, while Wakeout! won App of the Year on the App Store and Loóna won on the Play Store.

Google also shared lists of the best movies and books that debuted on the Play Store in 2020.

In this nightmarish year, it was important for all of us to find as many diversions as we could, both to distract us from the endlessly depressing news cycle and to keep us inside to avoid catching or spreading a deadly disease. We each have our own coping mechanisms, but even without a pandemic, most of us likely would have spent more hours than we would like to admit on our phones. As such, considering how often we all stared at screens in 2020, you might be especially interested to know which mobile apps and games were the best of the year.

This week, Google and Apple both shared their annual lists of the best apps on their respective stores. There is some overlap, as you will see below, but it’s fascinating to see what everyone spent countless hours doing on their phones and tablets as the world shut down and we all were forced to find ways to entertain ourselves.

We’ll start with the App Store Best of 2020 award winners, where Apple recognized 15 apps and games “that proved to be essential for making life easier, healthier and more connected this year.”

Google split its awards for apps, games, movies, shows, and books on the Play Store into multiple categories, which also includes shows, movies, books, and audiobooks unlike Apple’s app-centric list:

If you missed any of these apps, books, or movies in 2020, the last month of the year isn’t looking much better than the previous eleven, so it might not be a bad idea to catch up on everyone’s favorite experiences as you stay inside and stay safe while we wait for the first vaccines to start rolling out in the weeks ahead.