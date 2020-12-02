If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Cyber Week 2020 deals have all been fantastic, but there’s one deal in particular that you’d have to be crazy to pass up.

Pick up a Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription — which you undoubtedly use anyway — and you’ll get a $50 Amazon gift card for free!

This deal is available on Wednesday only, so you’ll need to hurry or you’ll miss this awesome sale.

If you have a computer, you almost certainly use programs like Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel. Pretty much everyone does. Yes, there are other productivity apps out there from companies like Google and Apple. But even after all this time, none of them measure up to Microsoft’s renowned productivity suite.

Microsoft 365 is a relatively new subscription option that Microsoft introduced a few years ago, and people love it. Instead of paying a ton of money for Office software that’s out of date a year later, you can pay $99.99 annually and always have the latest and greatest versions of Microsoft’s must-have productivity apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. If you do any work on a computer at all, you should have a Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription — and now Amazon has an incredible deal that you’d have to be crazy to pass up.

On Wednesday, for one day only, Amazon is offering a special Cyber Week 2020 deal that’s totally a no-brainer.

As we said, you need Microsoft 365 anyway. If you already have it, you’ll need to renew it at some point. And if you don’t yet have it, you really need to ditch your old Office software and get on board. But whatever you do, don’t go subscribing to Microsoft 365 directly with Microsoft.

Instead, head over to Amazon and pick up a Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription before the end of the day on Wednesday. You’ll pay the same $99.99 that you would pay to Microsoft, but Amazon will also mail you a $50 Amazon gift card for free! Keep it for yourself since you’re going to spend it ahead of the holidays anyway, or give it as a gift to anyone on your Christmas or Chanukah list. Either way, this is a can’t-miss deal that’s going to disappear at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with Auto-Renewal + $50 Amazon Gift Card Price:$99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from Amazon’s listing:

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail

Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date

The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card. To check the purchased value, simply match the last 4 digits of the serial number on the back of the gift card to those listed in order details using the Amazon App or visit amazon com/yourorders

Microsoft 365 can be shared with your family, up to 6 people

Microsoft 365 includes premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Microsoft 365 includes 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos

Microsoft 365 can be used on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)

Microsoft 365 is an annual, auto-renewing subscription

