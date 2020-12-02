If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon finally revealed its best-selling deals from Black Friday 2020 as well as the three-day Cyber Monday sale that ended this past Monday .

Anyone who missed these best-selling deals will be happy to learn that five of them are still available right now!

Amazon’s hot new Echo Dot 4th-gen is down to $28.99 from $50, Obama’s new book A Promised Land is 50% off, 23andMe’s best-selling DNA kit gets a deep discount, and more.

Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale was packed from start to finish with deep discounts on all the most popular products you can think of. Then, once that huge sale ended last week, Amazon kicked off a three-day Cyber Monday 2020 sale that might’ve actually been even more impressive.

We can’t even count the number of incredible deals we saw during those big sales, and hundreds of the deepest discounts are actually still available right now at Amazon. Examples that our readers swarmed Amazon to buy include 10-packs of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks for $22.31 instead of $45, rare Purell hand sanitizer discounts up to 31% off, Instant Pot deals starting at just $59.99, a huge $60 discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, the Roomba 675 robot vacuum for $179 and the Roomba i3+ that empties itself for just $399 instead of $600, stunning Samsung 4K smart TVs starting at just $297.99, and plenty more.

Are you wondering if any of those awesome deals were best-sellers? Amazon just announced the six top-selling items from Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and none of those sales made the cut. Here, we’ll show you all the best-sellers that Amazon revealed — and five of those popular products are still discounted today!

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that block 99% of small particles cost $45/box — now they're more than half off at Amazon! Price:$22.81 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Can you guess the six best-selling deals from Amazon’s huge sales? Now, it wasn’t Bose Bluetooth earbuds for just $89 or up to 40% off Alro wireless home security camera systems. It also wasn’t $115 off the awesome Furbo Dog Camera or the insanely popular LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for just $12.97.

Here are the top sellers from Amazon’s blog post:

U.S. best sellers during the holiday season thus far include the all-new Echo Dot, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land,” the REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic, Amazon Smart Plug, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test.

Those six products were definitely on sale with deep discounts, and they’re all incredibly popular, so it’s no mystery why they were insanely popular during Black Friday last week and Cyber Monday this week. Did you get them all? Did you even manage to get any of them? If not, don’t worry at all because as it turns out, five out of those six deals are still available right now!

All the info you need is below, but keep in mind that shipping estimates for several of these best-sellers are already starting to slip, so you might not have much more time to score these awesome deals.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) – $28.99 (reg. $50)

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$49.99 Price:$28.99 You Save:$21.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A Promised Land by Barack Obama – $22 (reg. $45)

A riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making—from the president who inspired us to believe in the power of democracy

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • NAMED ONE OF THE TEN BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR BY THE NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW

A WASHINGTON POST NOTABLE BOOK

A Promised Land List Price:$23.96 Price:$22.00 You Save:$1.96 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test – $129 (reg. $199)

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$129.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Basic Fun Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic Retro Toy – $12.82 (reg. $20)

Updated Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic is now brighter than ever with a bigger screen and more pegs! The screen measures 8.125” W x 6.875” H. Includes more than 200 colorful, round, 1″ long pegs.

Inspires creativity and helps develop fine motor skills & hand-eye coordination!

Battery-powered LED bulbs light up the screen in 4 different ways for a fun light show of your artwork!

Includes 6 design templates designed specifically to fit this screen. If you would like more template choices, please go to Basicfun.com to download more options.

Basic Fun Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic Retro Toy, Gift for Girls and Boys, Ages 4+, Multicolor List Price:$19.99 Price:$12.82 You Save:$7.17 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush – $41.88 (reg. $60)

Delivers gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step

Unique oval brush design for smoothing the hair, while the round edges create volume. Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume, and control. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift

3 Heat/Speed Settings + Cool option for styling flexibility. 1100-Watt power

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Black, Packaging May Vary List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.