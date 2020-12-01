If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

According to countless experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US is about to see coronavirus case numbers skyrocket yet again following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Outbreaks across America are already breaking records, so things are about to get very bleak as we head into the winter months.

There is no such thing as a low-risk situation anymore — at this point, you should always be wearing medical-grade face masks like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and countless other experts begged Americans to put their families and neighbors first this holiday season by staying home for Thanksgiving. With coronavirus case numbers and COVID-19 hospitalizations breaking records across the country right now, the last thing we need is to have millions of people gathering to eat meals indoors, obviously without any masks on. It’s beyond obvious, but health experts still pleaded with people to be responsible and considerate this holiday season.

Needless to say, those pleas fell on deaf ears.

More Americans traveled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday than at any other point in 2020, and our healthcare system is about to be overloaded as a result. Daily new coronavirus cases were already hovering around 200,000 even before Thanksgiving, and the next two weeks are expected by some experts to take us to 250,000 or even 300,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are already at record highs across the country, so this will be absolutely devastating. Sadly, we’re beyond the point of no return and Christmastime will only make things worse. This winter is going to be an absolute nightmare.

Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been telling our readers to load up on a few different things. Hand sanitizer is a must-have, and Purell pump bottles and Purell 1-liter bottles are both on sale right now at record lows. Things like Purell wipes, Lysol spray, and Lysol wipes are important as well. But nothing is as important as stocking up on face masks, and there are two types of masks we’ve been recommending.

For low-risk situations, we’ve been relaying expert advice and recommending simple 3-ply masks like these Amazon best-sellers. Then, for high-risk situations like being indoors around other people, riding on public transportation, or doing anything else where you’re not socially distanced, we’ve recommended higher-quality medical-grade masks.

Well, guess what: There’s no such thing as a low-risk situation anymore.

With coronavirus outbreaks skyrocketing across the country and people refusing to take even the most basic and logical precautions, everything is high-risk these days. That’s why we can no longer recommend basic 3-ply masks for any situations at all. Anytime you leave your home, you need to be wearing a high-quality medical-grade mask at all times. Not just any old KN95 masks you find on the internet will do, either. In most cases, there’s simply no way to guarantee that those masks actually deliver on the promise to filter at least 95% of small airborne particles like viruses.

That’s why the FDA maintains a special list of KN95 masks that have been tested and certified by NIOSH, the same body that tests and approves N95 respirators like the ones from 3M and Honeywell.

Among all the KN95 masks available on Amazon right now, only Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are included on the FDA’s “Authorized Imported, Non-NIOSH Approved Respirators Manufactured in China.”

This means that while they’re not NIOSH N95 masks, samples have been tested by NIOSH in order to confirm that the masks do in fact filter at least 95% of 0.3-micron particles. In the case of Powecom KN95 masks, NIOSH found that they filter up to 99.4% of particles. Meanwhile, AccuMed KN95 masks were found to filter up to 98.2% of small particles.

The first coronavirus vaccines will soon be authorized for use and amazingly, they have far exceeded expectations, with efficacy up to 95% in Phase 3 trials. That’s incredible, but experts like Dr. Fauci believe the general public won’t have broad access to vaccines until March or April 2021, at the soonest. Even then, it will take many months until enough of the population is inoculated and you’ll have to continue wearing face masks even after you get a vaccine. Tens of millions of Americans will contract COVID-19 in the coming months, and tens or even hundreds of thousands will die, according to expert estimates.

Do your part. Mask up.

