The latest coronavirus update for the US, including data from Monday, shows that a little less than half of the country is now reporting record COVID-19 hospitalizations.



In spite of that, a Fox News medical contributor told the network on-air recently that people should still gather for the Christmas holiday.



Public health experts like White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci have warned that such gatherings risk spreading the coronavirus even more during the holiday season.

Here are some of the latest statistics by way of the most recent coronavirus update for the US, to give everyone a sense of where the country stands post-Thanksgiving and why experts like White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci are so on-edge about what we’re in store for this winter:

For starters, according to the COVID Tracking Project, the US set a record of 96,039 hospitalizations reported on Monday. Moreover, 18 states on Monday reported that their hospitalizations were at an all-time high. Per CNN, the US is also averaging a little more than 160,000 new coronavirus cases per day, up from a little more than 82,000 new cases per day on November 1. This all should help explain why Dr. Fauci has been telling people that big holiday gatherings for Christmas are a bad idea, just as he and other health experts like him tried to warn people against large Thanksgiving get-togethers, too. And then there’s Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News medical contributor who told the Fox & Friends program that, never mind all of these ominous trend-lines — “The worst thing in the world is to try to cancel holidays” (apparently oblivious to the fact that actually dying from COVID is, you know, comparatively worse than missing a holiday gathering).

“We’re praying for miracles right now,” Dr. Siegel said. “We’re praying for miracles to get us out of this COVID-19 pandemic. The worst thing in the world is to try to cancel holidays.

“We should not be canceling things that inspire us, that bring us pleasure at a time like this if they are not spreading COVID.”

His comments come in the wake of pleas from the CDC and health experts to avoid Thanksgiving celebrations this year, which millions of Americans didn’t heed as they headed home last week. And with indoor gatherings accounting for a disproportionate number of coronavirus infections, health experts are now anticipating that a surge of new COVID-19 infections is right around the corner.

In fact, we know that upwards of 3 million Americans were screened by the TSA over the holiday weekend, so a surge of new coronavirus cases is already baked in now and will materialize over the next couple of weeks. Which doesn’t seem to faze Dr. Siegel, who said that families should take precautions but go ahead and get together for Christmas anyway:

“We need to get together carefully with social distancing, with masking and pray for the future here … Really, really bad idea to cancel Christmas.”

