White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is out with a few new lingering problems to add to the list of coronavirus symptoms that can bedevil people who recover from COVID-19 even months after the fact.



There are various cardiac problems that some COVID-19 patients suffer from even after recovering from the virus, along with things like “acute respiratory distress syndrome. There is kidney injury, neurological injury, a hypercoagulable state manifested by microthrombosis in small vessels and acute thrombotic phenomenon, sometimes seen in otherwise well, young individuals.”

To date, more than 13 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US, in addition to more than 265,000 deaths.

Here’s the thing about people who are still traveling freely right now and engaging in holiday gatherings, flouting the dire warnings from public health experts like White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. The gamble they are making, whether they realize it or not, clearly doesn’t take into account things like the warnings from scientists that the coronavirus is so worrisome to researchers that at least some of them think there’s at least an outside chance we could see so-called “viral escape,” whereby COVID-19 evolves resistance to the coronavirus vaccines that we start to receive next year.

Moreover, as if the growing list of coronavirus symptoms wasn’t scary enough, Dr. Fauci has pointed to new coronavirus side effects that can linger for months after the fact in people who test positive for COVID-19, including heart inflammation.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that block 99% of viruses and small particles cost $45/box — now they're $22.31 at Amazon! List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This comes via a German study published in JAMA Cardiology, which based on the results from MRIs found that some 78% of patients who recovered from COVID-19 still went on to have “cardiac involvement” while 60% has “ongoing myocardial inflammation” that could lead to chronic problems.

“If you look at the manifestations of severe COVID-19, they are plentiful.” Dr. Fauci said in a recent interview. “I mentioned the cardiac ones, but they’re also acute respiratory distress syndrome. There is kidney injury, neurological injury, a hypercoagulable state manifested by microthrombosis in small vessels and acute thrombotic phenomenon, sometimes seen in otherwise well, young individuals.”

This comes as the latest data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, who track each day’s ebb and flow of coronavirus metrics around the world, report that as of the time of this writing more than 12.9 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US — in addition to more than 263,000 deaths.

It sounds so repetitive, but the way Dr. Fauci says people can avoid these and other symptoms and dangers associated with the coronavirus is to take the steps that will prevent them from getting infected to begin with. Those steps include wearing face masks or coverings, maintaining at least six feet of separation from people outside your households, frequently washing hands, avoiding crowds, and doing as much as possible outdoors when you’re not at home.

“If those five public health measures were adhered to universally and consistently over the country,” Fauci said, “it is clear from my previous experience with other nations and even regions in our own country, we would not be having the degree of surging of cases that we are currently seeing.”

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that block 99% of viruses and small particles cost $45/box — now they're $22.31 at Amazon! List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now