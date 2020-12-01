China has claimed transparency and professionalism in dealing with the novel coronavirus since the early days of the Wuhan outbreak.

A massive leak informally called The Wuhan Files proves that was not the case.

Despite its claims, China seems to have underreported the number of daily cases and deaths on multiple occasions, misrepresenting to the world the true impact of the novel illness.

The documents also show the Hubei province where Wuhan is located was dealing with a major “flu” outbreak in early December 2019 that was 20 times worse than the same period the year before.

China seemed to be a lot more transparent and organized when it announced in late 2019 that it discovered a new respiratory illness could lead to pneumonia and death. The infection originated in animals, it likely came from the Wuhan market, and did not spread to other humans. That’s what the early reports said, at least. But in the weeks and months that followed, we learned that China’s initial response to the illness that would turn into a massive pandemic wasn’t all that much better than its response to SARS in 2002. China was faster at acknowledging the illness this time around, but it wasn’t fast enough. Chinese officials’ delayed response led to the virus outbreaks in China and around the world. China was late to acknowledge human-to-human transmission, and the World Health Organization (WHO) was equally late with measures that could have allowed the world to respond better.

Since then, China has often praised its own efforts at handling the Wuhan outbreak while seeking to find an alternate origin story for the emergence of the virus. The latest attempt came in November when China pointed fingers at Europe and the Indian subcontinent as potential sources for SARS-CoV-2. There’s no evidence to support the claims. But there is evidence to show that the virus that fueled the pandemic is a mutated version of SARS-CoV-2 that originates from China. That D614G mutation then hit Europe and the US much harder than the Wuhan outbreak, prompting more speculation that China had not been honest about the severity of the Wuhan spread.

One year later, the world now has access to the biggest leak of China’s mishandling of the early Wuhan epidemic. It’s all thanks to CNN’s exclusive story based on a treasure trove of internal documents that have been leaked by a whistleblower.

The Wuhan files do a great job recapping what we thought we knew of the Wuhan outbreak, and they also shed light on what actually happened. It’s a long, thorough report that shows how much China hid from the world and how badly it handled the initial epidemic.

Here are some of the key findings in the story, which is definitely worth a read:

CNN obtained 117 pages of leaked documents from the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Source of the leaks is an unnamed whistleblower inside the Chinese healthcare system.

Six independent experts examined the veracity of the content.

Metadata and a forensic investigation of the file showed no evidence the data was tampered with or misleading.

China did not comment officially on the leak.

China kept a large flu outbreak secret in the Hubei province that started in Yichang and Xianning before hitting Wuhan. Flu cases rose by 2,059% in the week beginning December 2nd, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Testing on flu patients showed a high number of unknown results, but experts caution that’s not a guarantee that the unknown cases were COVID-19.

Yichang, 198 miles west of Wuhan, was hit hardest by the flu.

An audit of the Hubei CDC in October 2019 pointed out the huge problems the health agency had, including underfunding, a lack of test equipment, and unmotivated staff.

A document said at least 200 people were confirmed to have caught COVID-19 in December. But China reported only 44 “cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology (unknown cause)” for 2019.

It initially took doctors an average of 23.3 days after the onset of symptoms to diagnose COVID-19.

Testing was inaccurate from the start and led to weeks-long delays in diagnoses.

On January 10th, a document said the testing kits were regularly giving false-negative results. Low-levels of PPE meant the virus samples had to be inactivated before testing. China never made this knowledge public.

Tests in early February only had a 30% to 50% positivity rate among cases that had already been confirmed, further proving how dangerously inaccurate the tests were.

China reported 2,478 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on February 10th. The real figure was 5,918, per the leak: 2,345 “confirmed cases”, 1,772 “clinically diagnosed cases,” and 1,796 “suspected cases.”

As of late January, “suspected cases” were defined as contact with known cases, fever, and pneumonia symptoms. “Clinically diagnosed” meant X-ray or CT scan confirmation. “Confirmed cases” required a positive PCR test.

Officials might have been motivated to “lowball” numbers to hide the lack of funding and preparedness. The documents seemed to be organized in such a way to allow officials to paint whatever picture they wanted.

“Clinically diagnosed” was folded into the “confirmed” category by mid-February.

Li Wenliang, 34, died on February 7th. He was the doctor who tried to sound the alarm in late December and was reprimanded alongside other medical workers.

Six healthcare workers died on February 10th, but their deaths were not made public at the time.

On February 17th, Hubei reported 93 coronavirus deaths. The leaked documents say the actual figure was 196.

On March 7th, China’s officially reported death toll was 2,986. The internal report showed 3,456 deaths: 2,675 confirmed cases, 647 clinically diagnosed cases, and 126 suspected cases.

On March 7th, the number of reported cases was 83, but the documents say 115.

By March 7th, the diagnosis speed had improved dramatically, with 80% of new cases diagnosed on the same day they were entered into the system.

The documents do not mention a laboratory leak of the virus or that the virus was human-made. These are baseless conspiracy theories that have circulated online since the emergence of the virus.

It’s unclear to what extent the central government was directing Hubei officials to underreport cases and deaths.

The documents show that China faced the same “problems of accounting, testing, and diagnosis” in the outbreak’s early days as other countries. China was able to overcome those issues, while some Western countries are still dealing with these problems.

The full report is available at this link, complete with more details and opinions from experts that CNN consulted for its exclusive story.