Cyber Monday’s big time sales event is currently going on, so you better hit it up while you can.

There’s so many great options for you to pick from, no matter what you’re looking for.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals have a ton of choices, especially on TVs.

When people think of Cyber Monday, they think of big ticket entertainment items. It’s a great time to pick up any essential, or honestly non-essential, devices you may be clamoring for. It’s also the best time of year to end your holiday shopping early. It’s not even December yet and there are ways to finish out what you’re looking for.

Thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, you’ll love how much is really on sale. Not only do they have over 150 Amazon device deals, which is just bananas to think about, you can get thousands of other deals at your very fingertips all day long. You can choose between home and kitchen items, entertainment items, apparel, jewelry, and so much more.

Today’s Best Cyber Monday Deals

For the true best options, you can spin through all of the pages of Amazon sales and maybe be able to remember how much the price is on one of them before having to write it down or click back to it. But we’ve done the dirty work for you. Below, you’ll find the top TV choices during Cyber Monday, because that’s what we’re here to do: provide you with the best deals in an easy-to-follow fashion.

But before you do head to the TV options, take a look at our huge roundup of Cyber Monday deals. BGR is the one-stop shop for all kinds of choices during today’s sale. It will save you clicking through Amazon to find exactly what you want at the price you desire. Without further ado, here are our picks for the top Cyber Monday TVs.

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q80T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 12X Quantum HDR 12X Smart TV… List Price:$2,799.99 Price:$2,197.99 You Save:$602.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q90T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 16X Smart TV… List Price:$3,799.99 Price:$2,597.99 You Save:$1,202.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG 75NANO85UNA Alexa Built-In NanoCell 85 Series 75" 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV (2020) List Price:$1,799.99 Price:$1,396.99 You Save:$403.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X950H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$1,599.99 Price:$1,398.00 You Save:$201.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X950H 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$2,599.99 Price:$2,398.00 You Save:$201.99 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X950H 85 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$3,798.00 Price:$3,498.00 You Save:$300.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$999.99 Price:$798.00 You Save:$201.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 55 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$799.99 Price:$698.00 You Save:$101.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 85 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$1,999.99 Price:$1,698.00 You Save:$301.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV List Price:$499.99 Price:$397.99 You Save:$102.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 32" 3-Series 720p ROKU Smart TV - 32S335 Price:$119.88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p ROKU Smart LED TV (2018 Model) List Price:$189.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$60.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$299.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$120.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 43S325 43 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$219.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$20.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart ROKU LED TV (2018) Price:$239.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 Price:$449.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$549.99 Price:$449.99 You Save:$100.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All New Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K UHD - FireTV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$649.99 Price:$549.99 You Save:$100.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model List Price:$799.99 Price:$518.00 You Save:$281.99 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$999.99 Price:$798.00 You Save:$201.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model List Price:$1,497.99 Price:$1,099.99 You Save:$398.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 43 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$599.99 Price:$448.00 You Save:$151.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$669.95 Price:$597.99 You Save:$71.96 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$2,199.99 Price:$1,497.99 You Save:$702.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung 82-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Real 8K Resolution Direct Full Array 32X Quantum HDR… List Price:$5,999.99 Price:$4,497.99 You Save:$1,502.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

