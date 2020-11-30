If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cyber Monday is upon us and there are tons of deals to be enjoyed.

Thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, you can get some of the best deals in 2020 today.

We suggest taking a look at the vacuum cleaner deals because there’s so many of them.

We know you’ve been through a ton of shopping lately. Thanks to Black Friday, you likely have been searching through deals left and right lately, trying to cross off every person on your holiday shopping list. You may have even picked up some sweet tech and gadgets for yourself and your home too. But, in case you were waiting or you didn’t get everything you wanted, there’s Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday gives you even more ways to save, especially on high tech devices. Amazon’s Cyber Monday hub can give you all of the items that you may be interested in that span through the sale today. You’ll be able to sift through all the best deals, including 163 Amazon device deals, 25% off Samsung smart TVs, a huge sale on Anker chargers, and so much more.

Today's Best Black Friday Deal

While we’re here for Cyber Monday deals, you should definitely check out all that is to be had when it comes to vacuum cleaners. Nobody wants a dusty and dirty house, especially if you have a tree that’s real and currently losing needles all of your house. That’s a pretty common occurrence this time of year. From Dyson to iRobot, there are a lot of options for you to consider.

We have you covered here at BGR. Visit out massive Cyber Monday deals round-up page to make sure you’re getting all of the top info on deals available to you. From vacuums to laptops to TVs, it’s a one-stop shop for everything you may need. Now, for what you’ve been waiting for if you visited this page, we’ve searched out the top vacuum cleaner deals and listed them below.

Dyson V6 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum, Red (Renewed) Price:$300.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Sele… List Price:$599.99 Price:$359.99 You Save:$240.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Adaptive Routing,Multi-Floor Mapp… List Price:$590.00 Price:$419.90 You Save:$170.10 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 2… List Price:$349.99 Price:$239.99 You Save:$110.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark LA322 Navigator Lift-Away ADV Corded Lightweight Upright Vacuum with Detachable Pod Pet P… List Price:$219.99 Price:$212.19 You Save:$11.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$599.00 You Save:$400.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal f… List Price:$699.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$300.99 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Hard Flo… List Price:$279.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$130.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming and Mopping Robot with Smart Navi 3.0 Systematic Clean… List Price:$699.99 Price:$439.00 w/coupon You Save:$200.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$379.99 Price:$249.00 You Save:$130.99 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works wi… List Price:$399.99 Price:$299.00 You Save:$100.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop- Wi-Fi Connected, Precision Jet Spray, Smart Map… List Price:$499.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$100.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum, White (Renewed) Price:$300.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless HEPA Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Bonus Tools, Iron Price:$342.78 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson V8 Animal+ Cord-Free Vacuum, Iron/Sprayed Nickel/Purple (Renewed) Price:$359.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kenmore 81214 200 Series Pet Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum with HEPA, 2 Motor Sys… List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kyvol Cybovac E31 Robot Vacuum, Sweeping & Mopping Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa Suction, Sm… List Price:$299.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$80.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BISSELL Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, 2486, Orange List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BISSELL Cleanview Rewind Pet Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 24899, Green List Price:$149.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$20.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel HEPA Media Vacuum Cleaner, Bagless Upright for Pets Hair and Home… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE, Robotic Vacuum, IQ Navigation, Home Mapping, Self-Cleani… List Price:$599.99 Price:$349.99 You Save:$250.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner,15KPa Powerful Suction, 2 in 1 Corded Handheld Va… List Price:$139.99 Price:$105.01 w/coupon You Save:$20.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kenmore 81414 400 Series Pet Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum with Extended Telescop… List Price:$269.99 Price:$229.99 w/coupon You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

