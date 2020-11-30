By Maren Estrada
November 30th, 2020 at 4:01 AM

  • Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals were incredible, but the nation’s top online retailer saved some of its best deals of the season for Cyber Monday 2020!
  • In this massive roundup, we’ll show you all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals you can get right now.
  • Some of the most popular deals will definitely sell out fast, so you’ll need to be quick or you could miss the deal of a lifetime.
  • See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub!

Black Friday 2020 was out of this world, but now it’s time to put all that behind us because Cyber Monday 2020 has begun!

The past week has been positively crazy over at Amazon, where the retailer has been offering insanely deep discounts on hundreds of thousands of products from across every conceivable category. From gadgets and gizmos to kitchen goods, home entertainment, laptops, TVs, and everything else you can imagine. If it’s popular, it was on sale last week — even coronavirus essentials like FDA-authorized KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer were discounted.

Well, we hope you’re strapped in because now there are even more crazy deals to take advantage of this week!

The Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 hub is the place to find all of Amazon’s hottest Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals that are available right now. That said, there are so many incredible sales going on that it’s easy to get lost in there. We’re here to lend a helping hand though, and we’re going to showcase all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals right here in this roundup.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You’ll be able to wrap up your holiday shopping in no time at all because there are so many deep discounts out there on products that make perfect Christmas and Chanukah gifts. Interestingly, however, the hottest deals our readers are shopping for right now are still Amazon’s shocking discounts on coronavirus pandemic essentials. It’s not too surprising since the pandemic is now completely out of control across most of the country, but it’s still a surprise since Black Friday and Cyber Monday are typically reserved for other types of purchases.

The single best-selling listing among our readers right now is FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks, which are on sale with a rare discount. These masks are certified by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, they’re down to just $22.31 per 10-pack, and they’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks that work better than almost every 3M N95 mask out there. NIOSH-certified AccuMed KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also both on sale at the lowest prices in months, so our readers have been swarming Amazon to stock up.

Now that you’ve loaded up on discounted face masks and Purell so you’re ready for the long winter, it’s time to check out all the other amazing deals Amazon is offering now that the retailer’s big Cyber Monday 2020 sale has begun. Here are some of the deep discounts you’ll find in our roundup today:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Scroll down to see all the hottest deals in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale, and you’ll find hundreds more in the Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 hub!

Pandemic essentials

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$48.99 ($0.36 / Fl Oz) You Save:$21.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$25.94 ($0.26 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Metallic Design Series, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump… Price:$24.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel… $24.00 PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with… $51.90 PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Ge… $51.90 Lysol Disinfectant Wipes Lemon & Lime Blossom… $99.96 PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel… $54.99 $0.36/Fl Oz
Smart home

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Came… $19.99 Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor… $29.99 myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ-… $24.98 Kasa Smart HS103P4 Plug by TP-Link, Smart Hom… $26.99 $6.75/Piece Kasa Smart HS103P2 Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet works w… Puppy Hachi Infinite M1 - Mini Smart Portable… $849.10 with coupon code HOHXPYYA Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3 Camera Securi… $399.99 Arlo VMC2030-100NAS Essential Spotlight Camer… $99.99 Arlo AVD1001B Video Doorbell | HD Video Quali… $99.99 SYLVANIA General Lighting 73661 Smart LED lig… $35.65 ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, Sm… $199.00 ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen $149.00 Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smar… $79.00 Flexispot Standing Desk Height Adjustable Des… $219.99 Flexispot Standing Desk 48 x 24 Inches Height… $219.99 Flexispot Standing Desk Electric Quick Instal… $249.99 [New 2020] Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera w… $159.00 [New 2020] Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera wi… $139.00 [New 2020] Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera… $32.99
Wireless headphones and speakers

Apple AirPods Pro $194.19 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $139.98 Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $109.99 OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable… $18.18 OontZ Angle 3 Pro - Waterproof Bluetooth Spea… $52.48 OontZ True Wireless BudZ – Bluetooth 5.0 Wi… $22.49 OontZ True Wireless BudZ Ultra – Active Noi… $31.99 Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hifi… $24.99 Wireless Earbuds, Mpow M30 in-Ear Bluetooth H… $26.38 Sonos Five - The High-Fidelity Speaker For Su… $399.00 ​​​​​​​Sonos One SL - Microphon… $129.00 Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Sp… $149.00 Sonos Move - Battery-powered Smart Speaker, W… $299.00 Sonos Amp - The Versatile Amplifier for Power… $549.00 Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon A… $399.00 Sonos Sub (Gen 3) - The Wireless Subwoofer Fo… $599.00 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Appl… $119.95 Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1… $174.95 TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with… $24.99 TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headp… $32.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noi… $278.00 Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wi… $88.00 Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Cancel… $168.00 Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth He… $199.00 Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Head… $299.00 Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - S… $79.00 Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker w… $21.99 Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Built-In, T… $69.99 Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Ear… $139.99
Laptops

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-… $1,249.99 New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-… $1,449.99 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina Display, 8G… $799.99 Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar (Mid 2019… $1,199.99 Apple 15.4" MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar (Mid 2019… $1,849.99 ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 15.6” 4K UHD Nan… $1,899.99 HP EliteBook 840 G2 14in Laptop, Core i5-5200… $229.99 OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 207… $1,349.99 LG Gram Laptop - 14" Full HD IPS Display, Int… $699.00 LG Gram Laptop - 14" Full HD IPS Display, Int… $1,146.99 LG Gram Laptop - 17" IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600)… $1,396.99 LG Gram Laptop - 15.6" IPS Touchscreen, Intel… $1,496.99
Amazon devices

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundl… $169.99 All-new Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD vide… $69.99 All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker wi… $28.99 Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – s… $44.99 Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa… $29.99 Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $149.99 Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh W… $183.00 Ring Indoor Cam, Compact Plug-In HD security… $44.99 All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart… Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voi… $17.99 Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s… $24.99
Robot vacuums & Dyson vaccums

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti… $179.00 iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Au… $399.00 iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Au… $599.00 iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi C… $399.00 Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with… $149.00 Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming and… $403.08 iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi… $249.00 iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot… $299.00 iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mo… $399.00 Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum, White (Renewed… $169.99 Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum , Purple (Re… Dyson V7 Animal Cordless HEPA Stick Vacuum Cl… $189.99 Dyson Ball Animal Canister Vacuum (Refurbishe… $199.99 Dyson V8 Animal+ Cord-Free Vacuum, Iron/Spray… $209.99 Dyson V6 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum, Red (… $219.99 Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-… $359.99 Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Clea… $419.99 Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner,… $239.99 Shark LA322 Navigator Lift-Away ADV Corded Li… $119.99
Kitchen

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, P… $139.99 Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best… $79.99 Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1,… $69.99 Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1,… $89.99 Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1… $129.99 Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in… $89.95 Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure… $89.99 Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressu… $89.99 Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker N… $159.00 Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker P… $199.00 Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision… $139.00 Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fry Digit… $194.99 Innsky Air Fryer, 10.6-Quarts Air Oven, Rotis… $110.99 Juicer Machines,AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juic… $90.09 Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cook… $119.99 Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and… $124.99 Ninja SS201 Foodi Power Pitcher 4in1 Smoothie… $94.99 Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pr… $169.99 Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Coun… $169.99
Gaming

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription [Digital Code] List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TVs

Save on select Samsung and Sony TVs under $1,000 Price:$477.99 - $997.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Up to 25% off select TVs 75-Inches and above Price:$998.00 - $2,597.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Up to 15% off Samsung 4K UHD HDR TVs with Alexa Built-In Price:$327.99 - $1,597.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility Price:$1,398.00-$3,498.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Price:$698.00 - $1,698.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50… $397.99 TCL 32" 3-Series 720p ROKU Smart TV - 32S335 $119.88 TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p ROKU Smart LED TV (2… $129.99 TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2… $179.99 TCL 43S325 43 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2… $199.99 TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart ROKU LED… $219.99 TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019… $358.00 Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fi… $119.99 All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart… $199.99 All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart… $449.99 All New Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart… $549.99 Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 M… $518.00 Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $798.00 Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 M… $898.00 Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV… $1,199.99 Sony X800H 43 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $448.00 SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K U… $669.95 Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $798.00 SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K U… $1,497.99 Samsung 82-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Rea… $4,497.99
Home entertainment

Enclave CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater… $998.98 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni… $149.00 Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Pla… $24.00 Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming D… $29.00 Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4… $69.00 Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Proje… $499.99 Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Proj… $699.99 Epson Home Cinema 2250 3LCD Full HD 1080p Pro… $699.99 Optoma UHD30 True 4K UHD Gaming Projector | 1… $1,099.99
Electronics and accessories

Withings Thermo – smart Temporal Thermomete… $69.00 Withings Sleep - Sleep Tracking Pad Under The… $74 iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digita… $23.99 Wellue Fingertip Pulse Oximeter 60F, Blood Ox… $14.94 with coupon code 5XEIZ5N8 iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter… $37.98 DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof… $28.79 Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD… $39.99 1080P Dual-Lens Endoscope, DEPSTECH Borescope… $66.21 PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Unive… $95.96 PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Univers… $63.96 SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Ca… $44.99 SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Ca… $64.99 SanDisk 512GB microSDXC UHS-I-Memory Card for… $79.99 Tile Starter Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Mate, 1 Sl… $39.99 Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Pro, 1… $44.99
