Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals were incredible, but the nation’s top online retailer saved some of its best deals of the season for Cyber Monday 2020!

In this massive roundup, we’ll show you all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals you can get right now.

Some of the most popular deals will definitely sell out fast, so you’ll need to be quick or you could miss the deal of a lifetime.

See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub

~~CLICK HERE TO REFRESH AND SEE ALL THE LATEST DEALS~~

Black Friday 2020 was out of this world, but now it’s time to put all that behind us because Cyber Monday 2020 has begun!

The past week has been positively crazy over at Amazon, where the retailer has been offering insanely deep discounts on hundreds of thousands of products from across every conceivable category. From gadgets and gizmos to kitchen goods, home entertainment, laptops, TVs, and everything else you can imagine. If it’s popular, it was on sale last week — even coronavirus essentials like FDA-authorized KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer were discounted.

Well, we hope you’re strapped in because now there are even more crazy deals to take advantage of this week!

The Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 hub is the place to find all of Amazon’s hottest Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals that are available right now. That said, there are so many incredible sales going on that it’s easy to get lost in there. We’re here to lend a helping hand though, and we’re going to showcase all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals right here in this roundup.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

You’ll be able to wrap up your holiday shopping in no time at all because there are so many deep discounts out there on products that make perfect Christmas and Chanukah gifts. Interestingly, however, the hottest deals our readers are shopping for right now are still Amazon’s shocking discounts on coronavirus pandemic essentials. It’s not too surprising since the pandemic is now completely out of control across most of the country, but it’s still a surprise since Black Friday and Cyber Monday are typically reserved for other types of purchases.

The single best-selling listing among our readers right now is FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks, which are on sale with a rare discount. These masks are certified by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, they’re down to just $22.31 per 10-pack, and they’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks that work better than almost every 3M N95 mask out there. NIOSH-certified AccuMed KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also both on sale at the lowest prices in months, so our readers have been swarming Amazon to stock up.

Now that you’ve loaded up on discounted face masks and Purell so you’re ready for the long winter, it’s time to check out all the other amazing deals Amazon is offering now that the retailer’s big Cyber Monday 2020 sale has begun. Here are some of the deep discounts you’ll find in our roundup today:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Scroll down to see all the hottest deals in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale, and you’ll find hundreds more in the Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 hub!

Pandemic essentials

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$48.99 ($0.36 / Fl Oz) You Save:$21.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$25.94 ($0.26 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Metallic Design Series, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump… Price:$24.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Smart home

Wireless headphones and speakers

Laptops

Amazon devices

Robot vacuums & Dyson vaccums

Kitchen

Gaming

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription [Digital Code] List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TVs

Save on select Samsung and Sony TVs under $1,000 Price:$477.99 - $997.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 25% off select TVs 75-Inches and above Price:$998.00 - $2,597.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 15% off Samsung 4K UHD HDR TVs with Alexa Built-In Price:$327.99 - $1,597.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility Price:$1,398.00-$3,498.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Price:$698.00 - $1,698.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Home entertainment

Electronics and accessories

