- Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals were incredible, but the nation’s top online retailer saved some of its best deals of the season for Cyber Monday 2020!
- In this massive roundup, we’ll show you all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals you can get right now.
- Some of the most popular deals will definitely sell out fast, so you’ll need to be quick or you could miss the deal of a lifetime.
Black Friday 2020 was out of this world, but now it’s time to put all that behind us because Cyber Monday 2020 has begun!
The past week has been positively crazy over at Amazon, where the retailer has been offering insanely deep discounts on hundreds of thousands of products from across every conceivable category. From gadgets and gizmos to kitchen goods, home entertainment, laptops, TVs, and everything else you can imagine. If it’s popular, it was on sale last week — even coronavirus essentials like FDA-authorized KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer were discounted.
Well, we hope you’re strapped in because now there are even more crazy deals to take advantage of this week!
The Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 hub is the place to find all of Amazon’s hottest Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals that are available right now. That said, there are so many incredible sales going on that it’s easy to get lost in there. We’re here to lend a helping hand though, and we’re going to showcase all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals right here in this roundup.
You’ll be able to wrap up your holiday shopping in no time at all because there are so many deep discounts out there on products that make perfect Christmas and Chanukah gifts. Interestingly, however, the hottest deals our readers are shopping for right now are still Amazon’s shocking discounts on coronavirus pandemic essentials. It’s not too surprising since the pandemic is now completely out of control across most of the country, but it’s still a surprise since Black Friday and Cyber Monday are typically reserved for other types of purchases.
The single best-selling listing among our readers right now is FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks, which are on sale with a rare discount. These masks are certified by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, they’re down to just $22.31 per 10-pack, and they’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks that work better than almost every 3M N95 mask out there. NIOSH-certified AccuMed KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also both on sale at the lowest prices in months, so our readers have been swarming Amazon to stock up.
Now that you’ve loaded up on discounted face masks and Purell so you’re ready for the long winter, it’s time to check out all the other amazing deals Amazon is offering now that the retailer’s big Cyber Monday 2020 sale has begun. Here are some of the deep discounts you’ll find in our roundup today:
- The craziest Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show bundle deal ever: $340 bundle and a $10 Amazon gift card for $169.99!
- 162 different Amazon device and bundle deals — seriously… 162!
- The best-selling Wi-Fi home camera on Amazon’s whole site for just $19.99
- Some of the best Instant Pot deals we’ve ever seen including an unprecedented $120 discount on the Instant Pot Max
- Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 88,000 5-star ratings for only $24.99 for Prime members
- Amazon’s best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for just $18.18
- TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for an all-time low $6.75 each
- Sonos deals starting at $129 for the Sonos SL plus $100 off the Sonos Move and Sonos Beam
- Motorized standing desks for just $219.99
- Smart TVs starting at $120
- The first discount ever on Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro
- The Alexa-enabled Roomba 675 robot vacuum for just $179
- iRobot’s incredible self-emptying Roomba i7+ for $599, an all-time low
- Pricey LG Gram laptops starting at just $699
- Best-selling SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds for just $22.94
- A massive $250 discount on the hottest new Arlo wire-free home security camera system
- PlayStation Plus 12-month digital codes for just $44.99 instead of $60
That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Scroll down to see all the hottest deals in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale, and you’ll find hundreds more in the Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 hub!
Pandemic essentials
Smart home
Wireless headphones and speakers
Laptops
Amazon devices
Robot vacuums & Dyson vaccums
Kitchen
Gaming
TVs
Home entertainment
Electronics and accessories
