Amazon is running a terrific Cyber Monday 2020 deal on the hottest smart home device of the season.

It’s called the MyQ smart garage door opener and it’s on sale right now for just $24.98 instead of $40.

From best-selling $15 TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each and unprecedented Ring Video Doorbell deals to all-time low prices on a whopping 158 different Amazon devices and bundles, all the bases are covered on Cyber Monday 2020 when it comes to smart home devices. In fact, we can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on smart home gadgets.

But before you wrap up your holiday shopping for yourself or for gifts, there’s one smart home sale you definitely need to check out.

When the MyQ smart garage door opener was first released, it cost $100 and it was worth every penny. This awesome device installs in under $20 and lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone or even just your voice, thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

The MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now after having sold out on Black Friday, and it’s down to $24.98 for a limited time. But if you also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’ll basically get a MyQ from Amazon for free plus a $5 credit on top of that!

Here are Chamberlain’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

