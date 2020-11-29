Black Panther 2 is one of the most challenging Marvel movies to make in the light of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing.

Marvel has to replace the main hero and adapt the story accordingly. New rumors reveal the identity of the film’s villain and tease an exciting challenge for the new Black Panther.

An insider says Namor won’t be the film’s villain, as Marvel has been considering a different foe.

Separately, a different leaker said both a man and a woman will vie for the title of Black Panther.

As if 2020 wasn’t bad enough, the world was shocked to find out that a bout with cancer claimed the life of Chadwick Boseman. He fought the illness in secret for years while filming some of its best movies, including his iconic interpretation of King T’Challa and Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was expected to star in the Black Panther sequel that was set to premiere on May 6th, 2022, if everything worked out. But the coronavirus pandemic has already delayed several Marvel releases so far. Boseman’s unexpected passing complicates Marvel’s plans even further. The studio has to find a Black Panther replacement and change plans for other Avengers crossovers where Boseman was supposed to appear.

A well-known leaker said a few weeks ago that Marvel has already decided who will pick up the Black Panther role to defend Wakanda in the future, and it was the kind of news all fans expected. The same leaker is now back with another key detail about the film: the identity of the person who will kill T’Challa. Separately, a different insider says two different people will face off in an effort to become the next Black Panther and leader of Wakanda.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! Price:Was $45, Now $26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mikey Sutton said a few weeks ago that Marvel is leaning towards Letitia Wright for the Black Panther role. Wright played T’Challa’s sister Shuri in Black Panther, Infinity War, and Endgame, and she’s the person fans want most to become the next Black Panther. That was the plan all along anyway, as Shuri does get to be Black Panther in the comics. Fans urged Disney not to recast T’Challa, which would be a great disservice to his legacy. Disney and Marvel aren’t likely to seek a replacement for Boseman.

Sutton explained in a different piece for GeekosityMag that Black Panther might face off against the White Tiger in the sequel. Apparently, Marvel had been considering White Tiger to be the main villain even before Boseman’s death.

Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta has reportedly been cast as the villain in Black Panther 2, but it’s not clear who he will play. Namor seemed like the most likely choice, but Sutton says Marvel can’t do that now that Boseman has passed away. The villain of the sequel might be the person who kills T’Challa, and Marvel would not want to associate Namor with that deed. Namor is expected to be used in other adventures and might not always play a villain.

White Tiger is not always a bad guy in the comics either, reports Sutton, especially the original Latino version.

In a separate report, Sutton points to a rumor from YouTuber Grace Randolph that delivers another exciting detail about Black Panther 2. There will be both a male and female Black Panther in the sequel, and they’ll have to face off for the crown.

The obvious contenders are Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, and M’Baku (Winston Duke). Each would have a claim to the throne, and the challenge would make things a lot more interesting. After all, even T’Challa had to prove his worth in the first film and defend his right to be the Black Panther.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save 15% on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shuri is likely to come out on top and be the MCU’s next Black Panther, and this twist should further refine her character and build up her story arc. We did get to see Shuri’s scientific side so far and witnessed her willingness to fight when the situation demands it. Having her deal with her brother’s loss while trying to avenge T’Challa and become the next Black Panther would certainly show us more of Shuri’s inner workings.

That said, we’re only speculating based on rumors that have yet to be confirmed. If coronavirus vaccines work and the pandemic can be beaten in the year to come, we’ll likely learn more official details about Marvel’s upcoming movies. Black Panther 2 should be one of them, as the sequel is still set to premiere in May 2022. That would mean production has to start fairly soon.

Randolph’s video discussing Black Panther 2 and other Marvel plans follows below.