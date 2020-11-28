- HBO Max is adding tons of great shows and movies in December, including Wonder Woman 1984, Gladiator, Hot Fuzz, The Shawshank Redemption, and The West Wing.
- New Max Originals worth checking out: House of Ho and Let Them All Talk.
- You can see all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for December 2020 below.
HBO Max didn’t make quite the same splash at launch as Disney+, but I have a feeling an influx of new subscribers will make their way to the streaming service when Wonder Woman 1984 makes its debut on Christmas Day. This is by far the biggest movie of 2020 to premiere online, and it will be fascinating to see how it performs.
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in November, here’s the complete list:
Streaming December 1st
- 3 Godfathers, 1949
- 40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)
- Absolute Power, 1997
- Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, 2018
- Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
- Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
- The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
- The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
- Beyond Reasonable Doubt, 2017
- The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
- The Blind Side, (HBO)
- Blow-Up, 1966
- The Book Of Henry, 2017 (HBO)
- Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
- Bundle of Joy, 1956
- The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
- Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, 2019
- Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A, 2016
- Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
- Comedy Knockout, 2016
- Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
- Crimes of the Century, 2013
- The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
- The Crow: City Of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2005 (HBO)
- Dead Wives Club, Season 1
- Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4
- De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins), 2020 (HBO)
- Deep Blue Sea, 1999
- Demolition Man, 1993
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
- Fallen, 1998
- Falling Skies, 2011
- The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
- Freelancers, 2012 (HBO)
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
- The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
- Gladiator, 2000
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- Harry And The Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
- Hell in the Heartland, 2019
- Hero, 2004 (HBO)
- The History of Comedy, 2017
- Holiday Affair, 1949
- Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
- How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4
- The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
- The Hunt with John Walsh, 2014
- Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo, 2018
- It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947
- Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
- Juice, 1992
- Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, 2018
- The Last Samurai, 2003
- La Unidad, 2020
- Logan’s Run, 1976
- Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001
- The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
- Mars Attacks!, 1996
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- Michael Clayton, 2007
- Misery, 1990 (HBO)
- The Misery Index, 2013
- My Dream is Yours, 1949
- Nancy Drew, 2007
- No Blade of Grass, 1970
- Omega Man, The, 1971
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- Outbreak, 1995
- Paid Off with Michael Torpey, 2018
- Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
- Period of Adjustment, 1962
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
- Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, 2016
- The Redemption Project, 2019
- Risky Business, 1983
- Robots, 2005 (HBO)
- Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Romance on the High Seas, 1948
- Room for One More, 1952
- Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
- The Sentinel, 2006 (HBO)
- Sex and the City, 2008
- Sex and the City 2, 2010
- Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
- The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
- Shop Around the Corner, The, 1940
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Something’s Killing Me, 2017
- Southland, Seasons 1-5
- Soylent Green, 1973
- SPAWN, 1997
- Stargirl, Season 1
- Striptease, 1996
- Susan Slept Here, 1954
- Talk Show the Game Show, 2017
- Tea for Two, 1950
- Those Who Can’t, 2016
- Three Godfathers, 1936
- THX 1138, 1971
- Timeline, 2003 (HBO)
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007
- Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers, 2014
- True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
- Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
- Unmasking a Killer, 2018
- Very Scary People, Season 1
- The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
- Westworld, 1973
- What Bitch? (HBO)
- Wrath of the Titans, 2012 (HBO)
- Wrecked, 2019
- Yogi Bear, 2010
- Young Man with a Horn, 1949
Streaming December 2nd
- Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming December 3rd
- Full Bloom, Season Finale
- Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere
- My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere
- Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Streaming December 4th
- Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
- Bright Now: Alien Worlds, 2020
- Engineering the Future, 2020
- La Leyenda Negra (HBO)
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)
Streaming December 5th
- The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming December 6th
- Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
- Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
Streaming December 7th
- Axios, Season Finale (HBO)
Streaming December 8th
- 40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1
- One Night in Bangkok, 2020
Streaming December 9th
- Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Trial of Christine Keeler
Streaming December 10th
- 4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3
- Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
- Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
- House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
- Let Them All Talk, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
- Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere
- Veneno, Season Finale
- Valley of Tears, Season Finale
Streaming December 11th
- Adult Material
- Midnight Family, 2020 (HBO)
- One Way Or Another, Season Finale (HBO)
Streaming December 12th
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming December 15th
Streaming December 16th
- The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming December 17th
- CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
- The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale
- Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere
- Love Monster, Season 1-2
- Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s
Streaming December 18th
- Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1 (HBO)
- Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming December 19th
- Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming December 20th
- I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming December 21st
- Industry, Season Finale (HBO)
Streaming December 23rd
- Squish, Season 1
Streaming December 25th
- The West Wing, Season 1-7
- Wonder Woman 1984
Streaming December 26th
- Independence Day (Extended Version), 1996 (HBO)
- Road Trip, Season 1
Streaming December 28th
- His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Streaming December 29th
- Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)
Streaming December 31st
- The Champ, 1979
- Conan Without Borders
Leaving December 10th
- Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving December 15th
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving December 26th
- American Animals, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving December 27th
- Arizona, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving December 31st
- An American in Paris, 1951
- Analyze This, 1999
- Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
- Bonnie and Clyde, 1967
- Boogie Nights, 1997
- Bringing Up Baby, 1938
- Clash Of The Titans, 2010
- Constantine, 2005
- Demolition Man, 1993
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- Doctor Zhivago, 1965
- Empire of the Sun, 1987
- Friday the 13th, 2009
- Free Willy, 1993
- Giant, 1956
- Gladiator, 2000
- The Hey Arnold! The Movie, 2002
- The Hobbit, 1977
- Jonah Hex, 2010
- La La Land, 2016 (HBO)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life, 2003
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
- The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
- Lucy In The Sky, 2019 (HBO)
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012 (HBO)
- Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003